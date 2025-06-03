Ryan Coogler Reveals He Didn't Want To A Sequel To 'Sinners'
About That ‘Sinners’ Sequel, Ryan Coogler Said He “Never” Planned On It, X Is Fine With That
Sinners took a tremendous bite out of the box office, but don’t expect the story of Stack and Mary to continue unless something significant happens to get Ryan Coogler back in the director’s chair. Speaking with Ebony, Ryan Coogler revealed that he never planned on making a sequel to his period vampire flick, throwing a splash of cold holy water on any speculation that Sinners would become a franchise, like his other projects, Creed and Black Panther. Even though Coogler secured a historic deal by securing the rights to Sinners, meaning the rights of the film will revert to him after 25 years. The director told the publication he “never” gave any thought to making a sequel to Sinners. “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” Coogler said. “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me, and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.” When watching his film, Coogler explained that he wanted to give audiences a “full meal.” He continued, “I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.” Coogler’s statement comes after false reports of a Sinners sequel in development flooded both Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, timelines.
Fans Seem To Be Happy A Sequel To Sinners Is Not In The WorksHowever, now that we know a sequel is unlikely, it seems most moviegoers are fine with the idea that Stack and Mary’s story ended with that post-credits scene. We are not opposed to the idea of a Sinners sequel, but we want it to happen on Ryan Coogler’s terms, not the studio’s. Hit the gallery below for more reactions.
