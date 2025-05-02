A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby isn’t just a showcase of excellence; it’s a celebration of the people behind each horse.

This year, the spotlight also turns to the diverse group of owners who have a stake in the 20 competitors racing for glory.

With 47 owners represented across the field, it’s clear there are many paths to joining this prestigious event.

One striking fact is that half of this year’s Derby horses are co-owned by multiple individuals or groups.

Partnerships in horse ownership are becoming increasingly common, giving more people the chance to take part in the excitement.

From syndicates pooling resources to groups of friends coming together to fulfill a shared dream, owning a racehorse is as much about community as it is about sport.

The owners themselves come from varied professional backgrounds, reflecting a broad spectrum of skillsets and passions.

Among them are successful business executives, legal professionals, and lifelong experts in breeding and racing. These individuals bring not just wealth, but also unique strategies and perspectives to the competitive world of horse racing.

Take a look below at