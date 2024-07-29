8 Times Kash Doll Proved She Was A Hair Chameleon

Desktop banner image
Hair

Kash Doll Is A Hair Chameleon: 8 Times She Popped Out Flawless

Published on July 29, 2024
Kash Doll Hair

Source: Getty / Getty

Kash Doll is the definition of “Miss keep her hair done.” The Detroit femcee never misses an opportunity to get her mane in check. Frayed ends, lifting lace, matted messes, and missing edges? Not in the doll’s world. The layers lay in submission, the parts are perfect, and the shine is always consistent. 
The Kash Commandments rapper and former BMF star frequently works with her stylist Miss Daisy Baby, who goes by the handle @daisydoesmyhair, to create looks that leave no detail unattended to. They recently worked together on a webinar to bless other stylists with the tools to leave their clientele looking like they rolled straight out of the doll house. 
Kash and Daisy teamed up to offer fans a webinar for fans and stylists interested in learning how to slay layers like the sheer master herself.
Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Knight, switches up her looks constantly, and she eats the girls up every time, maintaining quality in doing so. Each look tells a story and compliments her artistry. Kash Doll slays in blonde bobs, “bronde” locks, 90s-inspired flipped ends, wet and wavy curls, and more. 
To no one’s surprise, she ended up on the cover of Hype Hair magazine to receive praise for her never-ending parade of flawless hairstyles. Kash looked fab at the cover launch party of course, rocking her signature rich tresses. She captioned an Instagram post, “I am truly grateful for the recognition I have been given,” the doll captioned a pic of her “Ka$h On Demand” cover. “It is humbling to know that my hard work and dedication has been acknowledged and appreciated. I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to show what I can do and I am excited to see what the future holds.”
See some of the times that Kash Doll proved that she was a hair chameleon below.

1. When She Gave Black Bridget Bardot At The BET Awards

Source: Getty

With 90s and 2000s style trends fueling fashion right now, the messy updo bun has been making a major return. And Kash Doll welcomed the trend on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards. This is one of our favorite Kash Doll hairstyles because the barrel curls were stacked perfectly and her waterfall bangs shaped her face perfectly 

2. When She Gave Black Barbie At The 2019 BET Hip Hip Awards

Source: Getty

Not only does a ponytail offer an instant face-lift it’s the perfect punctuation when you’re trying to make a statement with your natural beaurty. Detroit’s finest femcee popped out to the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards with a Barbie look that fit her ponytail perfectly. 

3. When She Invented Bronde While Supporting Meals On Wheels

Source: Getty

Kash Doll appeared at a charity event in long bronde locks with a middle part. Her face was framed with beautiful blonde highlights. The cascade of caramel suited her extremely well. She paired it with a cute and cozy cream sweater and a cognac pleated skirt. 

4. When She Let The Baby Hair Flourish

Source: Getty

Kash Doll frequently rocks a barely visible hairline that screams scalp and nothing but. But on some occasions she chose to let her baby hair take center stage. 

5. When She Sported A Sleek Top Knot

Source: Getty

Not all topknots are created equally. Kash Doll popped out with a superior knot that was so well crafted not a hair was out of place. The look was elegant without being boring thanks to the double knot. 

6. "BMF" Season 2 Premiere – Red Carpet

Source: Getty

The longer the hair, the badder the woman proved true when Kash Doll rocked at least 40 inches of raw fabulousness to the ‘BMF premiere.’

7. Lil Weezyana 2019

Source: Getty

She paired a platinum long bob with a hot pink catsuit for 2019’s Lil’ Weezyana fest. It moved swiftly from side to side as she spat bars. 

8. 2019 Surround Sound Of Fashion

Source: Getty

Kash Doll owned the wet look on stage at Surround Sound of Fashion at The DuSable Museum of African American History. People assume that you can only rock the wet look on vacation but it has more range than that. Kash Doll’s interpretation of the style had plenty of fire and volume. 

8 Times Kash Doll Proved She Was A Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

