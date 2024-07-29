8 Times Kash Doll Proved She Was A Hair Chameleon

Kash Doll is the definition of “Miss keep her hair done.” The Detroit femcee never misses an opportunity to get her mane in check. is the definition of “Miss keep her hair done.” The Detroit femcee never misses an opportunity to get her mane in check.

Frayed ends, lifting lace, matted messes, and missing edges? Not in the doll’s world. The layers lay in submission, the parts are perfect, and the shine is always consistent.

Miss Daisy Baby, who goes by the handle The Kash Commandments rapper and former BMF star frequently works with her stylist, who goes by the handle @daisydoesmyhair , to create looks that leave no detail unattended to. They recently worked together on a webinar to bless other stylists with the tools to leave their clientele looking like they rolled straight out of the doll house.

Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Knight, switches up her looks constantly, and she eats the girls up every time, maintaining quality in doing so. Each look tells a story and compliments her artistry.

Kash Doll slays in blonde bobs, “bronde” locks, 90s-inspired flipped ends, wet and wavy curls, and more.

cover of Hype Hair magazine to receive praise for her never-ending parade of flawless hairstyles. Kash looked fab at the cover launch party of course, rocking her signature rich tresses. She captioned an Instagram post, To no one’s surprise, she ended up on theto receive praise for her never-ending parade of flawless hairstyles. Kash looked fab at the cover launch party of course, rocking her signature rich tresses. She captioned an Instagram post,

See some of the times that Kash Doll proved that she was a hair chameleon below.

Kash and Daisy teamed up to offer fans a webinar for fans and stylists interested in learning how to slay layers like the sheer master herself.“I am truly grateful for the recognition I have been given,” the doll captioned a pic of her “Ka$h On Demand” cover. “It is humbling to know that my hard work and dedication has been acknowledged and appreciated. I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to show what I can do and I am excited to see what the future holds.”