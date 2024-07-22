78-Year-Old Donald Trump Is Shook Over Biden Dropping Out, Xitter Notices

Donald Trump’s social media posts after President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election suggest that he’s worried. Donald Trump’s social media reactions in the wake of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race for president on Sunday (July 21) have garnered heavy notice. So much so that it has led many to believe that he’s worried about the prospects of facing off against Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed shortly after announcing his decision. In his first public statement afterward with CNN, Trump said of Biden: “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” He also claimed, according to Kaitlan Collins, Harris would be easier to beat.

It wasn’t too long after that, however, that Trump took to his Truth Social platform and fired off a series of posts aimed toward “Crooked Joe Biden” first writing that Biden “only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.” Trump also hinted at blowing off the presidential debate set for September on ABC, claiming that “George Slopadopolus” should be replaced by a debate on Fox News. On Monday morning (July 22), Trump’s Truth Social posts fired up again at 6:19 A.M., furthering a conspiracy that President Biden does not have COVID-19 and joking about Biden waking up and not realizing he dropped out. He would also attack South Carolina Representative James Clyburn and rant about Special Counsel Jack Smith, writing that “All of these Biden/Harris cases against me are a Weaponization of Justice against their Political Opponent, Me” without directly addressing Vice President Harris until a post made in the early afternoon where he wrote: “Joe Biden will go down as the Worst President in the history of the United States. KAMALA, OUR HORRIBLE & INCOMPETENT BORDER CZAR, WILL BE WORSE!”Those observing Trump’s posts also called out the fact that with Biden out of the race, there should be more questions about Trump’s age and mental stability than there were before. Democratic Representative Ted Lieu said as much in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Trump’s cognitive decline is readily apparent. He makes incoherent rants at his rallies. He is the oldest person ever running for President. Trump should pass the torch and withdraw.”Take a look at some of the responses to Trump’s rambling on social media below.