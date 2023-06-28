Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae’s fashion has always been top-tier. And as she promotes her role as President Barbie in the upcoming

Barbie

movie, we can’t help but reflect on all the times she gave us style goals.

Rae’s classic style is a fashion favorite on the red carpet. She opts for bold hues, fun silhouettes, and she loves to play with different hairstyles. From her natural curls to braids and updos, she shows us how versatile Black hair is. The Insecure actress has the holy grail of style teams. Felicia Leatherwood is responsible for the flawless hairdos. And Jason Rembert is the mastermind behind her effortless style.

I mean, how perfect was this NAACP Image Awards moment?

In light of Barbie film scheduled to hit theaters on July, 21, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane. Here are 7 times Issa Rae’s fashion gave us Black Barbie vibes.

RELATED NEWS: Issa Rae Is ‘President Barbie’ In The New ‘Barbie’ Film

7 Times Issa Rae’s Fashion Gave Us Black Barbie Vibes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com