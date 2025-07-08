7 Bible Verses to Read by the Beach

There’s something sacred about the ocean.

The crashing waves, the endless horizon, the warmth of the sun—it all creates the perfect setting for rest, reflection, and reconnecting with God.

The beach offers a natural pause from the busyness of life, allowing space for your soul to breathe and your spirit to listen.

Whether you’re on vacation, taking a solo walk along the shore, or simply sitting in stillness with the sound of waves as your soundtrack, it’s a beautiful place to draw near to God.

The Bible often uses water and the sea as symbols of power, peace, and divine presence.

From parting seas to calming storms, Scripture reminds us that God not only created the oceans—but He also moves through them. Reading the Word by the water can feel like an invitation to encounter God in a fresh way.

So whether you’re seeking clarity, peace, or simply a moment to soak in His promises, these seven Bible verses are perfect for your beach day devotion.

Let the waves wash over your worries and allow God’s Word to renew your heart, right where you are—between the sand, the sea, and His still, small voice.

RELATED: 7 Bible Verses to Uplift You This Summer

7 Bible Verses to Read by the Beach was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. Psalm 93:4 (NIV) “Mightier than the thunder of the great waters, mightier than the breakers of the sea—the Lord on high is mighty.” Let the sound of crashing waves remind you of God’s unmatched power and presence. 2. Isaiah 43:2 (NIV) “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you.” A beautiful reminder that no matter where you are—even oceans deep—God is with you. 3. Psalm 139:9–10 (NIV) “If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast.” Whether you’re chasing sunrises or walking along the shoreline, you’re never out of His reach. 4. Ecclesiastes 3:11 (NIV) “He has made everything beautiful in its time.” Just like the ocean tides, life has its seasons—and beauty flows through each one. 5. Matthew 8:27 (NIV) “The men were amazed and asked, ‘What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!'” Reflect on Jesus’ power over the storm—He brings calm to the chaos. 6. Philippians 4:7 (NIV) “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Let the beach be your quiet space to receive divine peace. 7. Genesis 1:10 (NIV) “God called the dry ground ‘land,’ and the gathered waters he called ‘seas.’ And God saw that it was good.” The beauty of the ocean isn’t just scenic—it’s sacred.