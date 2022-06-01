Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hello, Pride 2022! June is officially in full swing, which means that celebrations within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond are on! Prepare to take in tons of rainbow-inspired themes on storefronts and more as members of the LGBTQ+ community will be out and proud. The next four weeks will consist of various brands showcasing their love, support, and allyship for the LGBTQ+ community.

Aside from brands showcasing their solidarity with our fellow LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters, many businesses have upped the ante by donating thousands of dollars to LGBTQ+-focused organizations. These organizations include CampusPRIDE, UK’s London Friend, the Ali Forney Center, and more that are passionate about helping members in the community navigate education, health services, shelter, and more.

Here at Hello Beautiful, we’re all about showing brands major support for their initiatives — from Black creatives to the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. Of course, Pride 2022 is no different, and it’s time for us to put our coins in the right place and help LGBTQ+ organizations continue their important work. The possibilities are truly endless from gender-neutral fashion options, accessories, artwork, and athleisure finds. In the spirit of Pride 2022, here are six brands leading the charge and putting their money and talent where their mouth is for the monumental month.

Time is of the essence! If you plan on scooping up these must-have items, you’ll need to act fast before they sell out. Keep in mind, you can also step it up and show your allegiance by donating to any organization of your choice. For more information, head on over to GLAAD. The GLAAD organization provides an extensive resource list that ranges from general, bisexual, youth, transgender, political organizations, and more.

Happy Pride Month! And of course, Happy Shopping!

6 Brands Are Showing The LGBTQ+ Community Major Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com