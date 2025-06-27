50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani Over $250K To Leave New York: “I’m Telling Trump What He Said Too!”

Zohran Mamdani was the young, wide-eyed politician with big promises just a week ago. Still, after establishing himself by defeating former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the democratic mayoral primary, he’s got a set of new enemies.

Atop that list is rapper 50 Cent, who unsurprisingly isn’t happy that Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, would be hitting New York’s richest with a higher tax rate.

The Queens-born rapper posted a clip of the mayoral hopeful sitting down with The Breakfast Club and detailing his idea of raising tax rates, similar to those in New Jersey, to make NYC less reliant on President Donald Trump.

“What I’ve proposed is we raise $10 billion to pay for our entire economic agenda and start to Trump proof our city because we know he’ll use federal funding as leverage over this city,” Mamdani says. “And we will do so in two key ways. The first is to match the state’s top corporate tax rate to that of New Jersey. We are at 7.25%, they are at 11.5%. Corporations can pay it over there, they can pay it over here.”

For that new tax rate to bring in even more money to NYC, Mamdani says the mandate wouldn’t just be for New York-based companies, but for any that do business of any kind in the five boroughs.

The second tax-based idea on Mamdani’s checklist is a tax increase for the rich. In the process of explaining it, he even name-dropped 50 Cent as an example of someone whose pockets will be a little lighter.

He continued, “The second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make $1 million a year or more, taxing them by a flat 2% tax rate increase. I know 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be very happy about this, he tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear, this is about $20,000 a year.”

50 Cent wiggles his way into any pop culture moment he pleases, but by Mamdani outright mentioning him, it was only a matter of time before he chimed in with criticism on his Instagram page.

“Where did he come from whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no,” 50 Cent wrote as the caption of the now-deleted post. “I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!”

This wouldn’t be the first time he ran and told Trump something. He tried to pull a similar move when Diddy’s team suggested approaching the POTUS for a possible pardon regarding his sex trafficking trial.

Now that Mamdani has defeated Cuomo, he looks to take on the current mayor, Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, as well as Republican mainstay Curtis Sliwa in the general election.

