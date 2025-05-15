50 Cent Jokes About Diddy’s Tootsie Roll-Sized Penis Mentioned In New Rape Lawsuit, Social Media Agrees It’s TMI

Diddy’s sextrafficking trial is in full swing with witnesses and alleged victims taking the standing and revealing some pretty damning details. some pretty damning details.

But still, more people are coming forward and now a new lawsuit has been filed, where a woman accuses him of raping her in his New York City apartment in 2001.

The suit, obtained by TMZ , states that the woman met him in May and hung out with him at least three other times without incident at his studio, restaurants, and nightclubs.

But things took a turn in July when they headed back to his apartment after a night of clubbing. Doe claims he took her to his bedroom, locked the door, and pushed her onto the bed while grabbing her throat.

“I’m going to suck the life out of you,” he reportedly told her.

In the lawsuit she remembers feeling “relieved” that the assault wouldn’t hurt much, because when he dropped his pants his penis “appeared to be the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll,” later referring to it as a

“an itty-bitty Diddy.” Still, s

he said she yelled and pleaded with him to stop, but he proceeded to force himself on her.

After the terrifying encounter, she and her friend were driven home by her staff.

Doe says Diddy called her several times afterwards, even inviting her to his white party, but she refused and says she’s had to undergo psychotherapy after suffering from Diddy’s “physical abuse, emotional abuse, trauma, injury, and psychological damage.”

The accusations Diddy is facing are extremely serious, but one person who continues to make light of the mogul’s downfall is long-term rival 50 Cent

The fellow New York rapper, posted a screenshot of the Tootsie Roll section of the lawsuit to his Instagram, along with a caption that read,

“Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide. LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER Masterbating!”

Since the legal proceedings began, 50 Cent has turned the Diddy hate up a notch. He jokes about the freakoffs where Diddy made Cassie get inside an inflatable pool filled with baby oil and even posts an AI image of himself as all of the jurors.

See social media’s reaction to the latest 50 Cent and Diddy interaction below.