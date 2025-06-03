50 Cent Says He Wants To Make Donald Trump "Aware" of Diddy
50 Cent Claims He Will Talk To Donald Trump About Potentially Pardoning Diddy, X Applauds His Commitment To Being A Hater
Diddy is out here trying to get a pardon from Donald Trump while he continues to them hand out like Halloween candy, but 50 Cent wants to make sure that his long-time rival rots in a prison cell. Using his favorite soapbox, Instagram, in a series of now-deleted posts, 50 Cent is letting his followers know that he’s not playing regarding his hate for Diddy and that he will do whatever it takes to keep Diddy from securing a pardon from Felon 47. “He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” the G-Unit general said in one Instagram post. In another, he added, “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. while working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated not Puffy Daddy.”Allegedly,
Is Trump Seriously Considering Pardoning Diddy?Now, it’s unlikely that Trump will grant the disgraced rapper/mogul a pardon, but he was asked about it during a Friday press conference, telling reporters, “People have been very close to asking” regarding a pardon for Diddy. However, he claims that no one has reached out to him yet. “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody is mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”
50 Cent Claims He Wants To Make Trump “Aware” of DiddyIn a hilarious twist, 50 Cent tried to clarify his comments after The Daily Beast reported on him trying to “nuke” Diddy’s chances for a pardon. In another IG post, sharing a screenshot of the article, 50 Cent wrote, “I didn’t say I would Nuke anything, I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware.” Welp. Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been reacting to this latest development in the ongoing saga between 50 Cent and Puff with many applauding his commitment to making Diddy’s life a living hell. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
