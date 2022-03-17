Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti, also known as the Princess of R&B, is a silent killer in the fashion game. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her serve sexy, top-tier looks that might cause you to foam at the mouth.

The Grammy-award-winning singer stays on our radar because she knows how to dress her curvy frame, and she exudes confidence with everything she wears. Her presence alone is enough to realize she channeled an admirable inner-peace. The key to her success? Likely drinking water and minding her business. The zen that rules her life translates to a level of peace and confidence people want to emulate.

Over the last couple of months, Ashanti’s fashion consisted of sexy performance threads as well as chic daytime looks. If you’ve missed some of these jaw-dropping ensembles, then we’ve got you covered. Here are five times Ashanti simultaneously oozed sex-appeal and glamour.

5 Times Ashanti’s Fashion Simultaneously Oozed Sex-Appeal And Glamour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com