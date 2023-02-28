5 Things To Know About Precious Lee, The Leading Lady In Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Fans are obsessing over Drake and 21 Savage’s new music video Spin Bout U, but the buzz isn’t about the actual song itself. All eyes are currently peeled on the video’s sexy plus size antagonist, Precious Lee.

The Dave Meyers-directed video follows Drake and 21 Savage as they sail on a lavish yacht out on the open sea. But things quickly change when the rap duo discovers Lee drowning overboard out in the ocean. They save the curvaceous model from distress and are swiftly captivated by her mesmerizing looks.

Well, the plan works out all in Lee’s favor, because later on in the video, the beautiful muse and a team of baddies rob Drake and 21 of all their jewelry and expensive goods.

Beyond Lee’s incredible acting skills, many folks were happy to see a plus-sized model featured in the video, something that is rare to see in today’s music and entertainment industry where thin frames often receive all the praise.

“A BBW that was represented as a beautiful sex symbol, not as a laughing stock love this! More of this,” wrote one user in the comment section on YouTube, while another person chimed in:

“I don’t even like Ch*mpagne P*pi but the fact that he used THE Precious Lee in his latest video was the best choice. Thick girls are here to stay. We are not trends and we deserve all the shine all the time.” Lee, 33, has been breaking down barriers in the modeling world for quite some time now. She’s walked in fashion shows for Versace and the revered Michael Kors, blowing fans away with her 5 foot 11 stature and mean catwalk. In 2021, she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, proving that models are not only beautiful but that they can be activists and leaders, too. Lee dares to be fearless and unapologetically in an industry that hasn’t always been inclusive of different body types and races. She’s shown up as her authentic self in a bevy of campaigns from Sports Illustrated and Carolina Herrera to the red carpet of the Met Gala. The Georgia native has paved the way for the next generation of models who aren’t afraid to fit outside the lines of the conventional looks often required to break into the industry and we love to see her trailblazing down of path of change for so many. If you’re just hopping on the Precious Lee fan train now, there’s so much you should know about the bustling beauty. Here are five interesting facts bout the star.

5 Things To Know About Precious Lee, The Leading Lady In Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com