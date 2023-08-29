5 Staples You Need To Jumpstart Your Fall Wardrobe

We are officially at the end of August, which means it’s time to address your Fall wardrobe. With the school season right around the corner and the imminent season change, there is no better feeling than being able to pick up all your must-have items at one location. Stores like Kohl’s make it easy to find staple pieces at an affordable price.
Shopping according to the season can take time and effort. With new trends popping up left and right, trying to keep up with the times can be annoying. When the focus shifts from trendy pieces to timeless garments, you can maximize your clothing by building a wardrobe full of staple pieces.
Having staple items in your wardrobe allows you to create various looks around one specific piece of clothing. Classic clothing makes season transitions seamless, from a pair of jeans that will never go out of style to a blazer or blouse you can use interchangeably. In other words, don’t be so quick to run to the trends. The classic pieces are the ones that will carry you through the seasons.
If you’re on the hunt for a few staple pieces to spruce up your fall wardrobe, then we’ve got you covered. We’re taking you to Kohl’s, a one-stop shop for everything beauty and fashion-related. Here are five staple pieces you’ll need to upgrade your closet this fall.
1. Wide Leg JeansSource:Kohls
Skinny jeans are sitting on the sideline this season. This fall, expect to pull out your wide-leg jeans, and pair them with a chunky heel.
2. Motorcycle JacketSource:Kohls
Motorcycle jackets have held its place in the style wardrobe for decades. It is a staple item that can be worn for years to come. The Whet Blu Rebel Moto jacket will elevate your fall wardrobe.
3. Black DressSource:Kohls
Black is the ultimate staple in every wardrobe. Whether a blazer, cardigan, or dress, the color can make any item a classic one. But if you’re on the hunt for a black dress that can be dressed up or dressed down, you’ll want to try this Vera Wang Belted Midi Shirt Dress.
4. Pencil SkirtSource:Kohls
Pencil skirts will never go out of style. This faux leather mid-length skirt from Nine West is perfect for the fall. The brown coffee bean color aligns with the pumpkin spice theme; pairing it with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots will make you fall-ready in no time.
5. Knee High BootsSource:Kohls
I’m not saying you won’t wear your pointy-toe stiletto boots, but you’ll spend much of your time in these casual block-heel boots. While the world is in a platform craze, these casual knee-high boots from Journee will transcend beyond 2023.