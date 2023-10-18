Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

5 Sports Officially Added For Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee approved 5 sports for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The LA28 Organizing Committee recommended the sports last week, and the IOC executive board put them up for vote after reviewing and approving them.

It was then decided to add them to the 2028 program officially.

“The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world while bringing international sports to the United States,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

Check out below the 5 Sports Officially Added For Los Angeles 2028 Olympics!

