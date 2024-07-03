Listen Live
5 Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa's Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Published on July 3, 2024

Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa's Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Source: Hanifa / Hanifa


Hanifa has been elevating the fashion game since 2012. The quintessential luxury brand loved by the fashion girls that get it means “true believer” in Arabic. It is inspired by and designed for women who aspire to live their lives without limits, aka the baddies who shine from the inside out.

Anifa Mvuemba, the founder and designer of this women’s ready-to-wear brand, stands out as one of the fashion industry’s most innovative independent designers. Through her joyful and feminine design approach, Mvuemba has consistently cultivated a dedicated clientele as seen on celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Coco Jones and Jennifer Hudson. Her size-inclusive philosophy, direct-to-consumer business model, and distinctive approach to releasing collections continue to set her apart in the fashion realm.

*cue the brand’s Spring Summer 2024 collection*

According to the brand, this new collection represents a world where every stitch echoes the celebration of the Hanifa Woman. Vivid colorways contrasted with luscious fabrics create power in softness, designed to showcase unparalleled beauty and give every woman the confidence to live boldly as her authentic self.” 

Carefully selected, the 13-piece collection empowers individuals to embrace their unique style and exude confidence in every facet of life. Discover the stunning Spring Summer ’24 collection now available exclusively at Hanifa.co, and check out some of our favorites below!

The Milania Knit set

Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa's Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Source: Hanifa / Hanifa


We love a good two-piece set, and the Milania Knit set is proof of this. Hanifa is renowned for its adaptable ensembles, and this particular set offers boundless styling possibilities. It can effortlessly transition from a casual look with sneakers to a sophisticated ensemble with heels, making it the epitome of versatility. 

 

1. The Dalila Maxi dress

The Dalila Maxi dress Source:Hanifa

The Dalila Maxi dress is the perfect dress for that evening spent on the vineyard with your best friends. The accented coquette-ish bows pay homage to the popular trend in the most unconventional way.



2. The Lea Knit Dress

The Lea Knit Dress Source:Hanifa

Black women in yellow is God showing us what true love looks like. That being said, this Lea Knit Dress is an obvious cop with its vibrant color teamed with the 300 hand-sewn tassels and asymmetric fringe hemline.



3. The Myli Knit Maxi Dress

The Myli Knit Maxi Dress Source:Hanifa

On Wednesdays, we wear Hanifa in pink. The Myli Knit Maxi Dress showcases an undeniable silhouette spotlighted by a blooming flower applique. Take notes from the model and style this minimalistically with simple bracelets and matching pink shoes.



