5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop released a limited collection that will have you ready for rooftop season. The organization tapped designers Kimberly Goldson and Nichole Lynel to develop a collection of Spring picks perfect for scratching the itch to wear less and go out more.

The collection was modeled by actress and R&B star Coco Jones and the designers themselves. It includes clothing, accessories, and shoes at an affordable price point that will feel at home in anyone’s closet. None of the offerings cost more than $100 but it feels upscale.

Coco, who is a former HB cover star, took to Instagram to celebrate the collaboration. “Closing out Black History Month. I love to support my up and coming black designers through @amazonthedrop and @harlemsfashionrow

Shop their limited edition collection live NOW on the Drop, and modeled by me.”

Both designers, who are frequent collaborators of Harlem’s Fashion Row, maintained their identities in the collection by using familiar colors and silhouettes. But unexpected patterns and fabrics helped take their introduction to the masses to the next level.

See what our favorite items from this drop are below. The collection is only available for 48 hours. Shop, here.

5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com