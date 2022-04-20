HomeQuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

20 Songs Perfect For The 4/20 Vibes

Black America Web Featured Video
Monogram Campaign featuring Slick Woods, Curren$y, Ghetto Gastro, Chika and Aleali May

Source: Hype Williams / Courtesy Monogram

Cannabis and music go hand in hand and are a match made in heaven! Whether you’re in the mood to relax or get turnt, the combination of weed and music takes it to a whole other level. Over the years some of the greatest musicians have written and belted amazing tunes about marijuana. From Bob Marley to Wiz Khalifa, the style and range may differ but the message is clear. Black Cannabis Magazine put together a list of “The Best Weed Themed Songs” that are perfect for today (4/20) and any other time the vibes are needed.

Take a look at the full list below and order your copy of the magazine here.

1. How High by Redman & Method Man

2. Good Times by Styles P

3. Sativa by Jhené Aiko feat. Rae Sremmurd

4. Gin And Juice by Snoop Dogg

5. GORILLA GLUE by DaBaby

6. The Recipe by Kendrick Lamar feat. Dr. Dre

7. Mary Jane by Rick James

8. Pass That Dutch by Missy Elliott

9. I GOT 5 ON IT by LUNIZ

10. James Joint by Rihanna

11. The Next Episode by Dr. Dre

12. Brown Sugar by D’Angelo

13. Stoner by Young Thug

14. Hits from the Bong by Cypress Hill

15. Broccoli by DRAM feat. Lil Yachty

16. Young, Wild and Free by Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa feat. Bruno Mars

17. We Be Burnin’ by Sean Paul

18. High All The Time by 50 Cent

19. Blueberry Yum Yum by Ludacris

20. Easy Skanking by Bob Marley

Close