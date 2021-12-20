3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Suits were never my thing, until I came across a New Orleans-based influencer who knows a thing or two about slaying a 2-piece. I’ve always felt like unless I’m in the middle of a business meeting, or in a professional setting, suits had no place in my wardrobe. While observing Tracey Wiley’s Instagram feed, I learned that a suit can be wore in for just about every mood.

There is something very powerful about a woman in a suit. Not only is it a staple in a professional woman’s wardrobe, when worn correctly, you embody a sense of authority and respect. From the red carpet to the boardroom, women have dominated the power suit, making it a sexy, professional and stylish alternative to a dress.

For this week’s “3 Ways to Wear It,” I wanted to dissect the various ways that you can make a suit your own. In addition to Tracey, I linked up with Jamilyn of Style Over Size to show their unique ways of rocking a 2-piece. If you’re looking for a little Inspo on how to pull the look together, check out 3 ways to style a suit.

