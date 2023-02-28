J. Cole Announces The 2023 Dreamville Festival Lineup Featuring Drake, Usher & Burna Boy

This week (February 28), J. Cole and his Dreamville team proudly announced the full music lineup for this year’s Dreamville Festival , which is set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2.

As in years past, J. Cole has once again invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year. Day 1 on Saturday will be headlined by multi-platinum-selling R&B global superstar Usher, with additional performances from Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EARTHGANG, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others; while Sunday features one of the world’s biggest international superstars Burna Boy, as well as a curated selection of artists like Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, and many more.

To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome fellow international icon, Drake, to appear as a special guest during his headlining set on the festival main stage as the two will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs, which collectively have come to define the sound of a generation. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole + Drake ending the weekend activities on the festival main stage.

The expanded two-day event will also mark a rare reunion for Dreamville Records as Cole is bringing together the entire music roster to perform at the weekend event including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by J. Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area. Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park, and enjoying incredible music performances next April featuring Cole’s own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina.

Last spring, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries, which were treated to a variety of family-friendly activities and local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community, and has since become one of today’s largest and most popular artist-led music festivals.

GA, GA+, and VIP passes are on sale now at DreamvilleFest.com, although fans are encouraged to act fast and buy today as limited quantities remain. A portion of proceeds from the 2023 event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partners – the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Check out some photos from last year’s festival below!

