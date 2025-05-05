A.J. Brown is officially off the market, and is now building his nest with his Fiancée, Kelsey Riley.

The Eagles WR announced he’s marrying his longtime girlfriend Kelsey Riley with a social media post.

Behind every successful man is a supportive partner and in A.J.’s case, that person is his girlfriend Kelsey Riley.

Who is Kelsey Riley?

Kelsey Riley is an TxSU Alumna who has gained popularity through her stunning photos and fashion sense. Kelsey in on instagram @_kelseyriley_ She has over 100k followers on Instagram and often posts pictures of her travels, fashion hauls, and adorable moments with A.J.

Kelsey and A.J. have been dating for over two years now and their relationship has culminated to an everlasting life with one another. They often share pictures of their adventures together, whether it’s traveling to exotic locations or simply spending a cozy night in.

Check out 20 Pictures of A.J. Brown’s Fiancée, Kelsey Riley below!