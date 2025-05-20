15 Essential Busta Rhymes Tracks You Need to Hear

15 Must-Hear Busta Rhymes Songs, From Hits to Features
Busta's ability to adapt across genres and audiences elevated him further. On "I Know What You Want", his collaboration with Mariah Carey, he demonstrated his versatility, delivering a radio-friendly hit that reached cross-genre listeners. He also dominated powerhouse features, like the iconic "Look at Me Now" with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne, where his lightning-fast verse stole the spotlight. From group beginnings to global stardom, Busta Rhymes has continually pushed boundaries. Whether commanding club anthems like "Pass the Courvoisier Part II" or showcasing his lyrical grit on tracks like "Calm Down" with Eminem, Busta's combination of energy, creativity, and technical skill makes him a true icon. His career reflects a relentless drive to innovate, leaving an indelible mark on hip-hop.
1. Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check
Busta’s debut single introduced his eccentric style and high-octane energy, cementing his place as a force in hip-hop.
2. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See
This smooth, hypnotic track is a masterclass in minimalism with a beat as iconic as Busta’s laid-back flow.
3. Break Ya Neck
Known for his lightning-fast verses, this song showcases both his technical mastery and unrelenting energy.
4. Gimme Some More
This track combines quirky production and animated storytelling, offering a glimpse into Busta’s creative genius.
5. Dangerous
A classic Busta banger characterized by its infectious hook and playfully intense delivery.
6. Pass the Courvoisier Part II
A club anthem featuring P. Diddy and Pharrell that highlights Busta’s ability to keep the party going.
7. Touch It
A crowd favorite, this hypnotic track spawned remixes that feature a host of hip-hop heavyweights.
8. Scenario
Busta’s electrifying verse with A Tribe Called Quest remains one of the most iconic features in hip-hop history.
9. Look at Me Now
Busta steals the show with his rapid-fire verse, proving his versatility alongside Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.
10. I Know What You Want
11. Ante Up (Remix)
Busta adds fire to M.O.P’s anthem, bringing his high-energy style to an already explosive track.
12. What's It Gonna Be?!
Teaming with Janet Jackson, the futuristic vibe of this song showcases Busta’s adaptability.
13. Call The Ambulance
“Call The Ambulance” is an explosive track that captures Busta Rhymes’ signature intensity and larger-than-life energy. The song is driven by a blistering beat and aggressive delivery, with Busta showcasing his rapid-fire flow.
14. Cha Cha Cha
“Cha Cha Cha” is a high-energy track that highlights Busta Rhymes’ unparalleled charisma and rhythmic prowess with his group The Flipmode Squad. The song features a dynamic beat influenced by Latin and Caribbean musical elements, matching Busta’s vibrant delivery perfectly.
15. Everything Remains Raw
A gritty track that showcases his raw energy.
