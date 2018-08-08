ayesha curry , cardi b , Chrissy Teigen

15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018

Posted August 8, 2018

1. Canon W. Jack Curry

Steph and Ayesha Curry welcomed their son Canon on July 2, 2018.

2. Lennon Lorin Gross

Lance and Rebecca Gross welcomed their second child on July 10.

3. Chicago Noel West

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child via surrogate on January 15, 2018..

4. Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their first child on July 10, 2018.

5. Roman Alexander-Raj Smith

Neyo and his wife Crystal welcomed their son Roman on June 14.

6. Melody Love Norwood

Ray J and Princess Love welcomed a baby girl on May 23, 2018

7. Miles Theodore Stephens

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their second child on May 17.

8. Ciaro Tiahna Hardrict

Tia and husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their second baby on May 5.

9. Dana Isaiah Jr.

Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah welcomed a baby boy on May 5.

10. Tiana Gia Johnson

On April 23 Dewayne Johnson welcomed a baby girl.

11. True Thompson

Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby girl with Khloe Kardashian on April 12. She’s the second child for the NBA player and first for the reality star.

12. Stormi Webster

Travis Scott welcomed his first child with Kylie Jenner on February 1.

13. Mia Days

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend welcomed baby Mia on February 22.

14. Michael Todd Sterling Jr.

Eva Marcille and her fiance Michael Todd welcomed their first child together on February 13.

15. Santiago Enrique Baston

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston welcomed their first child on June 19.

