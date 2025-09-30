Listen Live
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Published on September 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station

Source: Jorge Elizaquibel / Getty

iPhones remain some of the most popular smartphones in the world because they combine sleek design, powerful performance, and an ecosystem that just works seamlessly together.

Think you know your iPhone inside and out? Think again. Apple hides tons of powerful features inside iOS that most people never touch — but once you learn them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Here are 12 iPhone tricks that can save you time, boost productivity, and make your device feel brand new.

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1. Schedule Text Messages for Later

Want to send a message.. but now right now? Use this feature to schedule a text for a later day or time.

2. Set Timer to Stop Videos, Podcasts or Music After You Fall Asleep

The iPhone has a secret sleep timer that returns the phone back to the lock screen if you fall asleep in the middle of listening to music, a podcast or watching a video.

3. Turn Your Photos into a Sticker

Press and hold on a subject in a photo (like a person, pet, or object), and your iPhone will cut it out so you can paste it into messages or documents — almost like instant Photoshop.

4. Silence Random Numbers/Unknown Callers

Stop spam calls for good by sending calls from numbers not in your contacts straight to voicemail. (Settings → Phone → Silence Unknown Callers).

5. Car Crash Detection

Crash Detection is designed to detect if you’ve been in a severe car crash in a passenger vehicle. And, if you’re unresponsive after the crash, it can alert emergency services and your emergency contacts for you.

6. Take a Photo Using Your Voice

A quick tip on how to take photos using only your voice.

7. Have Siri Read Your Messages Aloud

Ask Siri to “Read my new messages” and it will dictate your texts without you opening the Messages app.

 

8. Built-in Document Scanner

No need for third-party apps — the Notes app can scan documents, sign them, and share instantly.

9. Have Siri Find Your Parked Car

If your iPhone is connected to your car’s Bluetooth, Siri can recall, “Where did I park?”

10. Wi-Fi Password Sharing

Hold two iPhones close and you can share Wi-Fi login without typing anything.

11. Facetime Shareplay

You can watch movies, TV shows, or listen to music together during a FaceTime call. Everyone sees and hears the same thing in sync.

12. Boost Audio Recording to Pro Quality

Get better sound from your video recordings using this tip.

More from Black America Web
Trending
15 Items
Entertainment

It’s Gotta Be The Shoes: Jalen Hurts’ Best Custom Cleat Designs, Fines & Fan Favorites

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

11 Items
Pop Culture

Serena Williams Triggered By Hotel’s Cotton Display: “It Doesn’t Feel Great”

News

McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Monopoly Game

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

15 Items
Style & Fashion

15 Pieces From The Emerge! Fashion Show We Love

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close