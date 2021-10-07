HomePosted On The Corner

10 Women You Didn’t Know Meek Mill Dated [Photos]

Many famous women have dated Meek Mill, and this list will show you just exactly who these ladies are.

This list includes Meek’s ex-girlfriends along with information about them, and the exact dates they dated. One thing about Meek, he doesn’t seem to be stuck on one types.

This list of Meek Mill’s girlfriends and rumored exes includes Nicki Minaj, Bernice Burgos, Lira Galore, and K. Michelle.

1. Milan Harris (Milano) – baby mom #2

2. Bernice Burgos- started dating in June 2018.

3. Nicki Minaj – dated from 2015-2017

4. Jai Nice

5. Briona Mae – hooked up in 2014

6. Iesha Marie – hooked up in 2014

7. Elle Varner

8. K. Michelle

9. Lira Galore

10. Fahimah Raheem (baby mom)

10 Women You Didn’t Know Meek Mill Dated [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

