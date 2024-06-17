Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth!

Published on June 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Juneteenth Banner

As we commemorate Juneteenth, a day marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, it’s essential to reflect on the rich tapestry of experiences that define the African American journey. Music has long been a powerful medium through which these experiences are expressed, celebrated, and remembered. From anthems of resilience to songs of freedom, our Juneteenth playlist captures the essence of this historic day. Heres some songs you might hear on Juneteenth! 


 

10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth!  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson

2. “Glory” by Common and John Legend

3. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

4. “Freedom” by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

5. “We Shall Overcome” by Various Artists

6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day

7. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron

8. 9. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

9. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown

Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close