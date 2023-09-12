10 Iconic VMA Red Carpet Fashion Moments

With Nicki Minaj hosting the show and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hitting the stage to perform their buzzy new single ‘Bongos,‘ the VMA red carpet 2023 will be filled with entertainment’s biggest names. And HB will be on the scene to capture it all. As we prepare for the 2023 VMAs on September 12, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting unforgettable VMA red carpet looks.
In 1999, a purple pastie and jumpsuit became one of the most-talked-about red carpet looks of all time. The Lil’ Kim look, styled by Misa Hylton, goes down in the fashion history books. As if her VMA red carpet ensemble didn’t turn heads enough, Diana Ross made it an even bigger moment when she lightly tapped Kim’s exposed boob. “I had no idea that Diana Ross was going to fondle her. That was a nerve-racking moment,” Misa said to POPSUGAR. Lil’ Kim addressed the moment in a 2002 interview, saying, “I think she was just giving me a little motherly tap. Like, ‘Girl, do you know you have a boob hanging out?’”
While that moment reigns supreme, there are many more VMA red-carpet fashion moments that live rent-free in our heads. Like Lady Gaga’s 2010 meat dress, which broke the Internet. Time Magazine named it the top fashion moment of the year. Beyonce wore an elegant orange Lanvin gown to announce her pregnancy on the VMAs red carpet in 2011. And who could forget when Bue Ivy made her first red carpet appearance in an $11,000 Mischka Aoki dress with tulle skirt?
The VMA red carpet 2023 will bring us future moments to talk about, but for right now we’re feeling nostalgic. Check out these unforgettable red carpet-moments.
1. TLC, 1995Source:Getty
TLC pushed fashion boundaries, in the 90s, with music and style that made a statement. In 1995, the best-selling girl group took home ‘Video of the Year’ for their record-breaking song “Waterfalls” wearing ship-wrecked inspired outfits.
2. Blue Ivy, 2016Source:Getty
Five years after Beyonce announced her first pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2011 VMAs, she returned with her fashionable toddler Blue Ivy, who stole the show in this rose gold dress to match her mommy.
3. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna, 2015Source:Getty
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna used their 2015 VMAs red carpet fashion to make a bold statement. Best friend at the time, Blac Chyna supported Amber’s “Slut Walk” by wearing a gown covered in derogatory terms to raise awareness about “slut-shaming.”
4. Lady Gaga, 2010Source:Getty
Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress is at the top of iconic VMA red carpet fashion moments. Gaga wore the fleshy piece of butcher’s art to accept the ‘Video of the Year’ award at the 2010 Video Music Awards.
5. Beyonce, 2011Source:Getty
Beyonce dominated VMA headlines in 2011 when she announced her first pregnancy wearing an orange one-shoulder Lanvin gown that she cradled to show off her growing baby bump.
6. Rihanna, 2007Source:Getty
Rihanna owned 2007 with her catchy pop tunes and hairstyle that skyrocketed her to fashionista. The Fenty Beauty boss’ famous razor-sharp bob made an appearance on the VMAs red carpet making this satin pink gown pop and one of our most memorable fashion moments.
7. Lil’ Kim, 1999Source:Getty
Lil’ Kim’s iconic jumpsuit and pastie goes does in VMAs red carpet history as an iconic look and collaboration between Lil’ Kim and her stylist at the time, Misa Hylton. Kim revealed the look was actually inspired by Missy Elliott, who joked that the iconic artists’ nipples used to always pop out.
8. Mariah Carey, 1997Source:Getty
You’ve heard of the revenge dress, what about the revenge midriff? In 1997, following her breakup from Tommy Mottola, Mariah Carey transitioned from pop princess to R&B diva – revamping her image with a slinky black ensemble on the red carpet of the VMAs that year. The bold move became an iconic moment in 90s music.
9. Aaliyah, 2000Source:Getty
The late Aaliyah was a style trendsetter, whose looks influenced generations. Her 2001 Roberto Cavalli dress was popular then and now. Influencer Bretman Rock wore the yellow and black animal print dress with a feather-lined split on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs.