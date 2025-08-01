10 Girlfriends That Changed the Culture
In a world where relationships are often spotlighted for romance or rivalry, there’s something undeniably powerful about Black women who choose each other; as friends, sisters, and ride-or-dies.
These friendships don’t just exist behind the scenes. They’re loud. Visible. Impactful. And they’ve shaped the culture in more ways than one.
From Oprah and Gayle redefining what platonic soulmates can be, to Beyoncé and Kelly proving that girl group bonds can stand the test of time, these friendships are more than cute Instagram moments—they’re cultural landmarks.
They show us that behind every iconic woman is often another woman hyping her up, holding her accountable, and helping her thrive.
Check Out 10 Girlfriends That Changed the Culture
RELATED: Celebrating Sisterhood: 20 of the most famous Black Celebrity Sisters
10 Girlfriends That Changed the Culture was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland
2. Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King
3. Issa Rae & Yvonne Orji
4. Rihanna & Melissa Forde
5. Tracee Ellis Ross & Ava DuVernay
6. Ciara & La La Anthony
7. Chlöe & Halle Bailey
8. Serena Williams & Beyoncé
9. Zendaya & Storm Reid
10. Kerry Washington & Viola Davis
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
2025 Phi Beta Sigma Conclave Welcomes 8 New Honorary Members
-
Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar
-
Jay Z’s Alleged Son Drops Paternity Suit After A Decade
-
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death: 8 y/o Daughter Survived Drowning
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Ice Cube’s Explanation Why He Can’t Offer Angel Reese The Same $5 Million Deal He Offered Caitlin Clark Has X Collectively Rolling Their Eyes
-
Drake Gives Fiery Speech To Concert Crowd: “I Didn’t Get Here By Being A Piece Of Sh-t”