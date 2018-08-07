Angela Bassett , celine dion , Halle Berry

10 Celebs Who Had Babies After 40

Posted 12 hours ago

1. Nia Long

Nia Long welcomed her second son, Kez, at 41

2. Angela Bassett

At age 47, Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance, welcomed twins, a boy and girl.

3. Viola Davis

Viola Davis became a mom at age 46. The actress and her husband adopted a daughter named Genesis in 2011.

4. Tiny

Tiny and her T.I welcomed daughter Heiress in 2016. Tiny was 40.

5. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks welcomed her baby boy via surrogate at the age of 42.

6. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson announced that she was pregnant at the age of 50.

7. Halle Berry

Berry had her daughter Nahla at age 41, then gave birth to her son Maceo when she was 47.

8. Celine Dion

At 42 years old, after multiple failed cycles of IVF, Celine Dion gave birth to twin boys, Eddy and Nelson.

9. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey welcomed twins with her then-husband Nick Cannon in 2011. She was 42.

10. Iman

Iman gave birth to her second daughter at 45.

