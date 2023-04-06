Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

March has come and gone, and now it’s time to shine a light on another momentous celebration — Black Women’s History Month! It’s no secret that Black women have been instrumental in more ways than one. Over the years, Black women have been the unsung heroes in everything from social justice issues to tackling diversity in the beauty industry. With that in mind, it’s only right that we stand with our fellow sisters and pledge our unwavering loyalty.

Here at Hello Beautiful, we understand the importance of giving people their flowers. And in this case, we’re honored to celebrate all the Black female bosses making waves in their respective lanes.

There’s been constant talk about how difficult it was for Black women to succeed in the beauty industry. However, that only scratches the surface. Black women have flipped the script and found success in various spaces that were once white-dominated, including the lifestyle, personal care, technology, and wellness lanes. After all, Black women continue to be the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs, per the Harvard Business Review.

It’s time to let our coins do the talking. In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’ve compiled a list of 10 Black, woman-led brands that you may want to shop throughout the month and beyond — from skincare to wellness brands.

Happy Shopping and, of course, Happy Blackity Black Women’s History Month!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

10 Brands To Shop For Black Women’s History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com