Juneteenth is here, and it’s time to celebrate all things BLACK! June 19, 1865, marked the ending of slavery in the United States – particularly in the southern region. On this day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all enslaved people were free.

The culture observes this holiday as our official Freedom Day. Many celebrate this holiday with family gatherings, cookouts in the park, and community rallies. It’s always great to commemorate this special day with loved ones, but let’s honor it by keeping our dollars in our communities. To contribute to the financial freedom of our people, below are 10 Black-owned businesses you can patronize on this Juneteenth.

10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop For Juneteenth Swag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Actively Black Actively Black wants its consumers to know that “there is greatness in our DNA.” Their sleek athleisure wear is fly and versatile. It can be worn to the gym or a festival. The colors are popping, and their message is bold and clear – it’s for us and by us.

2. CISE Make a fashionable and bold statement with this “Protect Black People” vegan tote. Not only will you be in style, but you will also be giving back to the community. Proceeds from each order go to an organization that is helping to make this world better.

3. My Pride Apparel If you’re going to swim, why not swim in a swimsuit made for you? My Pride Apparel is a popular clothing store for our culture. If you’re in need of a sassy t-shirt that states the truth or a new swimsuit for that upcoming beach trip, this shop is for you.

4. Be Rooted Whether you journal daily or heavily rely on to-do list, write it out in notebooks that feature Black women as the cover art. These lovely journals can also be used as decor as the light up any desk they are placed on.

5. Gifted Apparel Ain’t nothing like a t-shirt that represents the culture. Tees will never go out of style. This is why you should own ones that speak the truth. Whether you’re hustling or having fun, do it in the name of our ancestors.

6. Melanin Apparel Melanin Apparel is your one-stop shop for all things Black. If you’re looking for a dope bookbag or even a copy mug that displays Black pride, this is your store.

7. Black Girl Magic Wines Add some Black Girl Magic bubbly to the cookouts this summer. This cute can will have you snapping up all the selfies while holding it. Got a special lady in your life who drinks wine? Send her a bottle or two of this wine and make her day.

8. Epic Everyday Of course, we had to include the babies! Start your child’s self-love journey off with these adorable backpacks that represent the culture. There’s no better way to empower your child than by showing them a positive representation of themselves.

9. Johnny Nelson Jewerly Gold is our birthright. Wear your heritage on your chest or fingers with eye-catching jewelry from Johnny Nelson. We love how bold these pieces are and what they stand for.