10 Best Intergenerational Casting Choices In TV & Film From ‘Queen Charlotte’ To ‘Black Cake’

Published on June 5, 2024

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story production stills

Source: Courtesy / Netflix


One viral thread asked social media users which TV show or film had the best intergenerational casting. TV and film enthusiasts chimed in with their favorites from Hulu’s “Black Cake” to Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte.” Check out a round up of our favorite intergenerational casting choices inside.

Casting is an important factor in any show or movie. It makes the idea of family feel more authentic when the mom actually looks like the daughter, or when the show goes back in time and the younger version really resembles the older version. Shows like ABC’s “This Is Us,” “Black Cake” and “House of the Dragon” did a great job of finding realistic casting pairs that made fans believe they were truly family.

Social media user (@misssneed) shared a post saying that Shondaland and Netlfix did a great job casting “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte and her younger version in its prequel series “Queen Charlotte.” The original Queen Charlotte in “Bridgerton” is portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel and Netflix’s prequel series cast India Amarteifio as a Young Queen Charlotte.

Several other fans quoted the post with their favorites from other films and TV shows like ABC’s “This Is Us,” Hulu’s “Black Cake,” Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The way these casting directors need to be awarded for their skilled casting is something to marvel in.

Check out the original post below:

How’d they do? Comment some of your favorite intergenerational casting pairs below.

Check out a round up of our favorites here:

10 Best Intergenerational Casting Choices In TV & Film From ‘Queen Charlotte’ To ‘Black Cake’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte

Source:MissSneed

2. Black Cake

Source:madebyjett

3. This Is Us (Beth)

Source:keatingssixth

4. This Is Us (Kate)

Source:CharNanagins

5. Little Fires Everywhere

Source:KrystleDellihue

6. A League Of Their Own

Source:ReinaAsh

7. Private Practice

Source:mrsalexsmith___

8. Abbott Elementary

Source:abroshar

9. House of the Dragon

Source:jrdznn

10. Ginny & Georgia

Source:realonx1
