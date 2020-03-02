Love And R&B Tour

DATE

CITY

VENUE

 STATION
June 5 Dallas The Music Hall at Fair Park Majic 94.5
June 12 Cleveland Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theater 93.1 FM WZAK
June 20 Houston Revention Music Center Majic 102.1
June 27 Indianapolis Indiana Farmers Coliseum 106.7 WTLC
July 10 St. Louis The Stifel Theater 95.5 The Lou
July 18 Charlotte Bojangles Auditorium 105.3 R&B
August 8 Atlanta The Cobb Energy Centre Classix 102.9
August 15 Columbus Greater Columbus Convention Center Magic 95.5
August 22 Richmond Richmond Raceway Park Amphitheater 99.3 105.7 KISS FM
*markets, dates and venues are subject to change, additional tour dates may be added; title and presenting sponsor of the national tour will be included in additional promotion if dates are added
