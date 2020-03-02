Love And R&B Tour

|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|STATION
|June 5
|Dallas
|The Music Hall at Fair Park
|Majic 94.5
|June 12
|Cleveland
|Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theater
|93.1 FM WZAK
|June 20
|Houston
|Revention Music Center
|Majic 102.1
|June 27
|Indianapolis
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|106.7 WTLC
|July 10
|St. Louis
|The Stifel Theater
|95.5 The Lou
|July 18
|Charlotte
|Bojangles Auditorium
|105.3 R&B
|August 8
|Atlanta
|The Cobb Energy Centre
|Classix 102.9
|August 15
|Columbus
|Greater Columbus Convention Center
|Magic 95.5
|August 22
|Richmond
|Richmond Raceway Park Amphitheater
|99.3 105.7 KISS FM
|*markets, dates and venues are subject to change, additional tour dates may be added; title and presenting sponsor of the national tour will be included in additional promotion if dates are added