OFFICIAL RULES

ULTIMATE HBCU TAILGATE EXPERIENCE SWEEPSTAKES – PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

ELIGIBILITY: The Ultimate HBCU Tailgate Experience Sweepstakes (the “ Promotion ”) is open only to legal residents of Texas, who are at least 21 years of age as of the date of entry, with a driver’s license valid in the state of issuance on the date of entry and on the date of potential winning of the Prize (as described below). A person who satisfies those criteria and enters the Sweepstakes will be an “ Entrant .” Employees, officers and directors of Ford Motor Company (“ Sponsor ”), its subsidiaries, affiliates and distributors, and companies involved in the implementation and execution of the Promotion (collectively, the “ Sweepstakes Entities “), and their immediate family members (spouses, siblings, children and parents, and their spouses, regardless of where they live) and members of the same households (whether related or not) of such individuals, are not eligible. Sponsor’s and Administrator’s determinations of eligibility are final and may be made at any time prior to the time of award of the Prize. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

ENTRY PERIOD: The Promotion begins at 12:00:00 AM Eastern Time (“ ET ”) on October 4, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on October 16, 2019 (the “ Entry Period ”).

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES: By participating in the Promotion, each Entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules, and acknowledges the decisions of Sponsor and the Administrator (as identified below) will be final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Winning the Prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements stated in these Official Rules.

TO ENTER: To enter the Promotion, visit https://fordhbcutrucktour.com (the “ Website ”) during the Entry Period, complete the online entry form, and submit it as directed prior to 11:59:59 PM ET on October 16, 2019. Upon successfully submitting the entry form, you will receive one entry into the Promotion (an “ Entry ”). Any entries attempted through the use of agencies or robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar methods will be void. Limit one Entry per person and/or email address.

Entries will be disqualified if they are late or incomplete. Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain any Entry in violation of the entry limit will void all of that Entrant’s entries other than the initial Entry received. Administrator’s computer will be the official time clock for the Promotion. The use of any device or technique to automate participation in the Promotion, including but not limited to, participation using any bot, macro, script, hack, on-line sweepstakes service or form-filling software (or any other device or technique intended to automate or subvert any part of participation in the Promotion) is prohibited. Attempted participation by any means which subvert the participation process as described herein will be void. If Sponsor or Administrator, in their sole discretion, determines that any participant has used any device or technique to attempt to automate or subvert the participation process or participation limits, all participation by that participant will be void and future participation attempts by the subject participant may be blocked. Any attempt by a person to use multiple accounts or identities to gain more entries than permitted by these Official Rules will result in disqualification at the discretion of Sponsor.

All entry information becomes the property of Sponsor upon submission. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email account. Proof of submission of entry does not constitute proof of receipt of entry. Any acknowledgment of receipt of entry is not otherwise binding on Sponsor or Administrator. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of the entrant associated with any entry, the authorized holder of the email account associated with the entry, at the time of submission, will be deemed to be the Entrant. The “authorized holder” is the natural person assigned to the applicable email account by the email service provider. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized holder. If a dispute regarding the identity of the person who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by your online service will apply. If you participate from your mobile phone, such activity will be subject to the charges pursuant to your wireless service provider’s rate plan. By participating via mobile phone, if you are a potential winner, Sponsor or Administrator may contact you via mobile phone, which will be subject to the charges pursuant to your wireless service provider’s rate plan. Please consult your wireless service provider for more information. Entrants are solely responsible for any and all related equipment, application and internet access charges, if any. Wireless service is not available in all areas or on all mobile phones.

RANDOM DRAWING / WINNER NOTIFICATION / RELEASE: One potential Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about October 17, 2019 from among all eligible Entries received. The potential winner will be contacted by Administrator by telephone or email and will be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability, and, unless prohibited by law, a Publicity Release form (collectively, the “ Affidavit/Release ”) and return such documents by email or facsimile within five (5) business days from the date of receipt. If the potential winner cannot be contacted or fails to execute and return the Affidavit/Release within five (5) business days, or if he/she is otherwise ineligible to receive the Prize, that potential winner will be deemed ineligible. An alternate may be selected in his/her place and Administrator will attempt to contact and obtain the required Affidavit/Release from that potential winner. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received. The Prize drawing will be conducted by Administrator, an independent judging organization. The Prize must be accepted in its entirety or not at all. The potential winner will also be required to return a properly completed IRS W-9 form (with their Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number) within the above-indicated five (5) business day period, and such winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 issued in their name for the value of the Prize (i.e., $4,100).

Any winner or potential winner may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion if: (a) he/she fails to reply or to provide any required information or properly completed documents within the required time period; (b) he/she fails to comply with any of the terms of these Official Rules; or (c) if any prize or prize notification sent to he/she is returned as undeliverable. In the event of disqualification of a winner, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Prize may be awarded to an alternate winner selected from among the remaining applicable eligible entries via the means of winner determination described herein, subject to verification of eligibility. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsor or Administrator for any incorrect or missing contact information associated with an Entry, or for any change of any Entrant’s contact information after entry submission. Any prize details and restrictions not specified will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. All other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and use of a prize not specified herein as being awarded are the sole responsibility of the winners. No prize transfer or substitution is permitted. All taxes (including without limitation Federal, state and local taxes) in connection with the Prize and the reporting consequence thereof, are the sole responsibility of the applicable winner. Sponsor is not making any representations regarding the tax liability associated with any prize, and winners are advised to seek professional counsel regarding any tax liabilities associated with their prize.

PRIZE DESCRIPTION: One prize will be offered and will consist of two tickets to the Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas (the “Game”) and a catered “tailgate party” (the “Tailgate Party”) for up to total of 20 people (including the winner and their guest) with food and non-alcohol beverages prior to the Game (collectively, the “Prize”). The approximate retail value of the Prize is $4,100 USD. If the actual retail value is less than $4,100, the winner will not receive any difference in value in cash or otherwise. All Prize details that are not specified in these Official Rules (including, with respect to the Prize, the specific Game dates and itinerary) will be determined by Sponsor in its discretion. Restrictions may apply. The Prize will be awarded if properly claimed. No substitution, cash redemption or transfer of the right to receive the Prize or any Prize component is permitted, except in the discretion of Sponsor, which has the right to substitute the Prize or any Prize component with a prize or prize component of equal or greater monetary value selected by Sponsor in its discretion. The Prize consists only of the items specified in these Official Rules. All expenses or costs associated with the acceptance or use of the Prize or any Prize component (including travel to and from the Game, hospitality, souvenirs, incidentals, additional food and beverages over and above what is provided and gratuities) are the responsibility of the winner. The Prize will be awarded “as is” and without any representation or warranty, except as required by applicable law. In no event will more than one prize be awarded.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: The winner of the Prize must be available to visit Houston, Texas in conjunction with Game attendance on October 19, 2019. If the winner is unable to visit Houston on such date for any reason, the winner will forfeit the Prize without compensation and an alternate winner will be selected via random drawing as set forth above, time permitting. The award of the Prize is subject to availability and other restrictions. The guest who accompanies the winner to the Game must be 18 years of age or older, or accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. Ticket type and seat location at Game are of Sponsor’s sole choosing and are subject to the terms and conditions of the venue as indicated thereon. Tickets are not for re-sale.

If the winner chooses not to have a guest attend the Game or nineteen or fewer guests attend the Tailgate Party, then the Game tickets and entry to the Tailgate Party will be provided only for the actual number of persons attending, and no additional prize or alternative prize will be awarded.

The Tailgate Party menu will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winner must notify Sponsor or Administrator at the time the winner accepts the Prize if the winner or any guest has any special dietary restrictions. Notwithstanding such notification, Sponsor and Administrator will not have any liability of any kind if the winner or such guest(s) deem(s) the menu at the Tailgate Party inappropriate.

The Prize winner and all guests must conduct themselves at all times in an appropriate, well-behaved and courteous manner (including but not limited to attendance at the Game and Tailgate Party) and must follow all instructions of the suppliers of the Prize and the Administrator and Sponsor. The failure of the winner or any guest to do so will result in immediate termination of their participation in the Prize without compensation of any kind.

In the unlikely event the Game is postponed, the Prize will be awarded in conjunction with the Game on the rescheduled date of play.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: By participating in the Promotion, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sweepstakes Entities, together with their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees and agents of each (individually and collectively, the “ Released Parties ”) from and against any and all losses, damages, rights, claims, costs, expenses (including attorneys’ fees) and actions arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use/misuse of the Prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Promotion; (b) technical errors related to computers, mobile phones, servers, providers or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors or any errors made in the advertisement of the Promotion; (d) errors in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries; (e) content filtering or any malfunction/error/failure which may impact the accessibility of entries, or the transmission or receipt of winner verification notices (or other communications with the winner); (f) claims based on publicity rights, defamation and/or invasion of privacy and/or the collection, use and/or sharing by Sponsor of personally identifiable information of the Entrants; or (g) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the Entrant’s participation in the Promotion or receipt of the Prize. Entrants further agree that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Promotion (if any), and in no event will the Released Parties be liable for attorneys’ fees. Entrants waive the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct or indirect damages.

GENERAL: Neither the Released Parties nor any Internet/wireless access or service providers are responsible for: (a) incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, damaged, garbled, jumbled, inaccessible, corrupted or illegible entries; (b) any technical malfunction, human error, typographical error, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or line failure in connection with any telephone/cellular network, data network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof; (c) inaccessibility of any website in whole or in part for any reason; or (d) any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer, mobile device or other equipment related to or resulting from participation in the Promotion. Entries are void if unreadable, inaccurate, incomplete, mutilated, tampered with, forged, mechanically reproduced, irregular in any way or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. Although Sponsor attempts to ensure the integrity of the Promotion, the Released Parties are not responsible for the actions of entrants or other individuals in connection with the Promotion, including entrants’ or other individuals’ attempts to circumvent these Official Rules or otherwise interfere with the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion. In the event of any conflict between any Promotion details contained in these Official Rules and Promotion details contained in any Promotion advertising materials, the details of the Promotion as set forth in these Official Rules will prevail.

If, for any reason, the Promotion (or portion thereof) is not capable of running as planned by reason of damage by computer virus, worm, bug, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical limitation or failure, by reason of any act of God, terrorist act, earthquake, war, fire, flood, unusually severe weather, strike or labor dispute (whether legal or illegal), industry condition, bankruptcy or liquidation, marketplace demand, applicable law, unforeseen obstacle or any other cause which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor or Administrator, could corrupt, compromise, undermine or otherwise affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, viability or proper conduct of the Promotion, Sponsor and Administrator reserve the right in their sole and absolute discretion to: (a) suspend the Promotion to address the impairment and then resume the Promotion in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; (b) award the Prize by drawing from among the applicable eligible Entries received up to the time of the impairment; or (c) proceed in such a manner as may be deemed fair and equitable (and in accordance with the underlying intention of these Official Rules) by Sponsor or Administrator in their sole discretion. Notice of such action by Sponsor or Administrator will be posted on the Website. Entry must be made by the entrant and via the means described in these Official Rules only. No Entrant will be deemed to be a winner until their Entry has been verified and they have complied with these Official Rules. Any failure to enforce any provision of these Official Rules in a given circumstance is not otherwise binding on Sponsor or Administrator.

CONDUCT: By participating in the Promotion, entrant: (a) fully and unconditionally agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of Sponsor and Administrator (which decisions will be final and binding in all respects), including without limitation decisions regarding eligibility, winner and the interpretation of these Official Rules; (b) represents and warrants that all information provided by entrant in connection with the Promotion is true, accurate and complete; and (c) agrees to comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations. Sponsor and Administrator reserve the right, at any time and at their sole discretion, to disqualify and/or deem ineligible to participate in the Promotion or any future Sponsor promotions, any individual it suspects: (a) to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or any website; (b) to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or Sponsor’s privacy policy or other terms, conditions or guidelines; (c) to be acting in bad faith or in a disruptive manner, or with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person; (d) to have failed to agree to these Official Rules; or (e) to be in violation of these Official Rules.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION IS A VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES AS WELL AS CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. IF SPONSOR OR ADMINISTRATOR BELIEVES OR BECOMES AWARE THAT SUCH AN ATTEMPT HAS BEEN OR IS BEING MADE, SPONSOR AND ADMINISTRATOR RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES FROM ANY RESPONSIBLE ENTRANT(S) AND/OR OTHER RESPONSIBLE INDIVIDUAL(S) INVOLVED IN SUCH ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

PUBLICITY: By participating in the Promotion, entrant grants to Sponsor and its affiliated companies the right, except where prohibited by law, to use entrant’s name, likeness, picture, address (city and state), voice, biographical information, Entry, and written or oral statements for advertising and promotional purposes in promoting or publicizing Sponsor, its affiliated companies, and the products or services of each, in any and all media without limitation as to time or territory, without compensation unless required by law. Entrant will not have any right of approval, any claim to compensation, or any claim (including, without limitation, claims based on invasion of privacy, defamation, or right of publicity) arising out of any use, blurring, alteration, or use in composite form of entrant’s name, picture, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, or Entry.

ARBITRATION/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, each Entrant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Promotion or the award of the prize will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan or the appropriate Michigan State Court located in Oakland County, Michigan; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, and any other damages, other than out-of-pocket expenses, and Entrant waives any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW SUCH LIMITATIONS OR THE EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, Entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Michigan, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Michigan or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than State of Michigan.

ENTRANT’S PERSONAL INFORMATION: Personal information collected from Entrants is subject to the Ford Motor Company’s Privacy Statement located on the https://fordhbcutrucktour.com website. By entering the Sweepstakes, you expressly agree to the terms of the Privacy Statement.

WINNER: For the name of the winner of the Prize, go to www.promodetails.com and enter the promo code “HBCUTailgateExperiencePVA&M.”The winner’s name will be available after October 21, 2019.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The Promotion is sponsored by Ford Motor Company, 16800 Executive Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126 and Administered by Exposure Marketing & Promotion, Inc. (“ Administrator ”), 7111 Dixie Hwy, Suite 150, Clarkston, MI 48346.

