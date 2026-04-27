Every Time Beyoncé Owned The Red Carpet Over the Years

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Few artists command a red carpet like Beyoncé. Over the years, her appearances at the Met Gala and major award shows have outmatched fashion, becoming defining cultural moments. From her sheer, body-contouring Givenchy gown at the 2015 Met Gala to a series of curve-defining, statement-making ensembles, Beyoncé has consistently proven that she doesn’t just follow the theme; she elevates it, setting the standard for everyone who follows the best they can.

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Now, as she steps into the spotlight as one of the hosts for the 2026 Met Gala, the anticipation has reached an entirely new level. Once Beyoncé hits those iconic steps, it’s never just a look; it’s a moment that defines the night. Adding to the excitement, fans are already speculating whether she’ll drop subtle clues about her highly anticipated Act III album… or even surprise the world with another midnight release.

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Either way, when the 2026 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 4th, all eyes and conversations will be on Beyoncé.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite red carpet looks from Beyoncé over the years.