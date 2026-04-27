Every Time Beyoncé Owned The Red Carpet Over the Years
- Beyoncé's Met Gala looks have become defining cultural moments, elevating the theme and setting the bar for others.
- Fans speculate whether Beyoncé will drop hints about her highly anticipated Act III album during the 2026 Met Gala.
- Beyoncé's red carpet appearances, from the Oscars to the Grammys, consistently showcase her unparalleled style and influence.
Few artists command a red carpet like Beyoncé. Over the years, her appearances at the Met Gala and major award shows have outmatched fashion, becoming defining cultural moments. From her sheer, body-contouring Givenchy gown at the 2015 Met Gala to a series of curve-defining, statement-making ensembles, Beyoncé has consistently proven that she doesn’t just follow the theme; she elevates it, setting the standard for everyone who follows the best they can.
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Now, as she steps into the spotlight as one of the hosts for the 2026 Met Gala, the anticipation has reached an entirely new level. Once Beyoncé hits those iconic steps, it’s never just a look; it’s a moment that defines the night. Adding to the excitement, fans are already speculating whether she’ll drop subtle clues about her highly anticipated Act III album… or even surprise the world with another midnight release.
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Either way, when the 2026 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 4th, all eyes and conversations will be on Beyoncé.
Let’s take a look at some of our favorite red carpet looks from Beyoncé over the years.
This red-carpet look is from the London premiere of a Western co-produced by Shawn Carter titled “The Harder They Fall.”
This red carpet look is from the 2022 Oscars.
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This red carpet look is from the 2016 Met Gala.
This red carpet look is from the 2023 Grammys.
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This red carpet look is from the 2018 Met Gala.
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This red carpet look is from the Los Angeles premiere of her Renaissance World Tour concert film.
This red carpet look is from the Los Angeles premiere of “Mufasa: The Lion King.”
This red carpet look is from the 2016 MTV VMAs in New York City, NY.
This red carpet look is from the 2001 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
This red carpet look is from the 2012 Met Gala.
This red carpet look is from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
This red carpet look is from the 2021 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.
This red carpet look is from the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.
This red carpet look is from the 2007 Oscars.
This red carpet look is from the 2025 Oscars.
This red carpet look is from the 2003 Essence Awards at the Kodak Theatre.
This red carpet look is from the 2013 Met Gala.