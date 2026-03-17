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Pras Michel Drops Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill Over Fraud

Back in 2024, Pras Michel sued Lauryn Hill for fraud due to the cancellation of a series of Fugees reunion shows in 2023.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Former Rapper Pras Michel Goes On Trial For Conspiracy Charges In Washington, D.C.

Pras Michel is no longer pursuing a lawsuit against his Fugees bandmate, Lauryn Hill, based on a court filing in New York last week. In a new report, Pras Michel, who alleged Hill engaged in fraud, filed the lawsuit due to the abrupt cancellation of a Fugees reunion tour.

In a report from Rolling Stone, Pras Michel, 53, decided to drop the lawsuit on March 11 based on a filing at the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York. Michel initiated the complaint back in 2024, this after a planned series of Fugees shows was marred by delays, cancellations, and reportedly low ticket sales.

Michel was also contending with his ongoing legal issues and is set to serve 14 years in prison for aiding a foreign power in an attempt to influence an election. Michel was sentenced in November 2025 on several charges, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

According to past reports and court findings, Michel reportedly aided in funneling millions of dollars to the 2012 reelection campaign of President Barack Obama, which was bankrolled by Malaysian billionaire Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

Pras Michel and his legal team are currently appealing the conviction, and he remains free as that process is underway. A surrender date has not been announced.

Photo: Getty

Pras Michel Drops Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill Over Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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