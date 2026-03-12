Jaydon Details His R&B Roots and Highly Anticapated Tour

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Rising R&B star Jaydon recently sat down with DJ Misses and Incognito on ‘Posted On the Corner’ to discuss his journey, his chart-topping success, and what’s next for his career. The artist, celebrated for bringing a nostalgic yet fresh vibe back to R&B, opened up about his creative process, his musical inspirations, and his highly anticipated first tour.

The conversation kicked off with his latest single, “Flamed Up.” Jaydon gave a shout-out to the track’s writer, Taron, for bringing him the idea. He shared that he recorded the song last December and felt an immediate connection to it. Despite suggestions to wait and record more material, Jaydon was adamant about releasing “Flamed Up,” trusting his gut that the song was special. He expressed his gratitude for the incredible support the single has received since its release.

Jaydon also reflected on his path into the entertainment industry, a journey that started long before his music took off. He revealed that he’s been in the business since he was just six years old, starting with acting in commercials alongside his mom and brother. Coming from a musical family, with his father also being an entertainer, Jaydon was always surrounded by creativity. This early exposure helped shape his artistic ambitions from a young age.

When asked about his inspirations, Jaydon named some of the greatest to ever do it: Michael Jackson, Usher, and Chris Brown. He grew up watching these icons and was captivated by their showmanship. Their influence pushed him to not only follow in their footsteps but to carve out his own unique lane in the industry. His goal has always been to create his own version of greatness, a mission he continues to pursue with every song.

Looking ahead, Jaydon announced that he’s entering a new, more intentional era of his career. The biggest news is his first-ever tour, which he proudly stated is on its way to selling out. Kicking off on March 24th, the tour represents a major milestone for the young artist. With his single “Lullaby” hitting number one and a tour on the horizon, Jaydon is proving that he’s a serious force in music, ready to connect with his fans on a whole new level.

