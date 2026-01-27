Kanye West Apologizes For Antisemitic Rants in Full-Page Ad & Fans Aren’t Buying It

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Kanye West says he’s ready to take accountability.

It appears Ye is attempting a reset after several years marked by some questionable, controversial, MAGA-aligned comments. According to Vanity Fair, the Chicago rapper placed a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to formally apologize for his past behavior.

In the ad, titled “To Those I Hurt,” Ye resists the infamous 2022 car crash that left him with a broken jaw and inspired his classic record, “Through The Wire.” He claims the accident caused more damage than initially reported, alleging he sustained a frontal lobe brain injury that went undiagnosed for years.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lob injury was never raised,” Ye also wrote. “It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type 1 diagnosis.”

The Late Registration MC went on to say his bipolar disorder intensified his ego and distorted his sense of reality, “I lost touch with reality,” he also wrote, “Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem.”

He offered apologies to several communities he said were hurt by his actions, including the Jewish community. While acknowledging what he described as “disconnected moments,” Ye stated, “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ye also addressed the Black community, writing, “The Black community is, questionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us.”

Additionally, he revealed that an extended manic episode in early 2025 “ruined his life” and included thoughts of suicide. He says he is not “living clean,” focusing on therapy and remaining consistent with his medication.

While stopping short of asking for sympathy, Ye says he is committed to earning back trust, “I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

Only time will tell if Ye follows through on his promises, but for now, he says his focus is on healing and accountability.

