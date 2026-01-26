Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/24/25)
- When I Think – Ricky Dillard
- Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
- Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
- Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
- Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
- On The Way – Adia
- Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
- Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
- Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
- The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
- Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
- Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
- Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
- Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
- In The Room James Fortune
- Blessings – Tanya Nolan
- God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
- Song of My Life Casey J
- Lord I Love You Nia Allen
