Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Music

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/24/25)

Ricky Dillard Sits Atop The Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  1. When I Think – Ricky Dillard
  2. Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  3. Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
  4. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
  5. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  6. On The Way – Adia
  7. Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  8. Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
  9. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  10. The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
  11. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  12. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
  13. Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
  14. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
  15. Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
  16. In The Room James Fortune
  17. Blessings – Tanya Nolan
  18. God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
  19. Song of My Life Casey J
  20. Lord I Love You Nia Allen


Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/24/25) was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Mamba Mentality Quotes To Live By As We Remember The Great Kobe Bryant

Comment
Sun rays break through the branches of gnarled trees in snowy forest, European beech, winter, Hohneck, La Bresse, Vosges, France
News  |  Nia Noelle

What Are Exploding Trees? The Science Behind This Phenomenon

Comment
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Dating-ish! Anthony Anderson Confirms His Relationship With Rocsi Diaz: ‘That Is My Lady’

Comment
Celebrity News  |  Kerbi Lynn

Bitter Lemons For Nicki? Judge Blocks DOJ Charges Against Don After Minaj’s Homophobic Church Rant Goes Viral

Comment
Celebrity  |  Davonta Herring

‘I Was Exhausted’ — Mary J. Blige Says The Quiet Part Out Loud Addressing Tour Memes With Grown-Woman Honesty

Comment
Close