What Can I Eat If The Power Goes Out?
Don’t know what to eat this weekend or over the next few days if you experience a major power outage? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We have a list of items you can pick up from the store before things get started, and we also have a list of meals you can make with these items that don’t require cooking. Check this out
Shopping List For No Power Cooking Meals
TRENDING: Winter Storm Alert for DFW
TRENDING: Winter Storm Essential Check List
Sandwich & Wrap Essentials
Bread
Tortillas or wraps
Peanut butter
Jelly or jam
Crackers
Lunch Meat – ham, turkey etc.
Sliced cheese
Canned & Shelf-Stable Foods
Ready to eat canned soups & chili
Canned beans
Canned vegetables (corn, peas, green beans)
Canned fruit thats in juice not syrup
Canned pasta or ravioli
Pop-top sardines, chicken or other canned fish
Breakfast Foods
Pop- Tarts
Cereal ( milk may not last too long with out power)
Granola bars / protein bars
Nuts & dried fruit
Easy Add-Ins & Snacks
Fresh fruit that lasts like apples, oranges, bananas, etc.
Trail mix
Peanut butter crackers, goldfish, cheese cheez-it, etc
Hard cheese (can safely be eaten at room temp for a while)
Meals you can eat without power
1. Peanut Butter & Jelly – Classic, filling, zero power.
2. Tuna or Chicken Wraps – Mix canned protein with mustard or mayo packets and wrap.
3. Crackers + Canned Fish – Quick snack or mini-meal.
4. Cereal + Shelf-Stable Milk – Breakfast anytime.
5. Fruit & Nut Plate – Apples/oranges + nuts + peanut butter for dipping.
6. Bean Salad – Canned beans + canned corn + olive oil/vinegar + seasonings.
What Can I Eat If The Power Goes Out? was originally published on majic945.com