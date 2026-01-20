Top 10 Black Coaches in Sports History

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Playing a crucial role in sports, Black coaches in sports began breaking barriers, fostering diversity, and inspiring future generations.

The first Black coach in professional sports, Fritz Pollard, became a trailblazer in 1921 as co-coach of the Akron Pros in the NFL, paving the way for greater representation. Today, Black coaches bring unique perspectives, mentorship, and leadership, significantly shaping the culture and success of national sports while challenging systemic inequities.



Here are the top 10 Black coaches who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields:

Bill Russell (NBA)

The first Black head coach in the NBA, Russell led the Boston Celtics to two championships as a player-coach. Beyond his coaching success, he was a civil rights activist, standing alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Tony Dungy (NFL)

Dungy became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl, leading the Indianapolis Colts to victory in 2007. His leadership and mentorship have inspired countless players and coaches. Fritz Pollard (NFL)

In 1921, Pollard became the first Black coach in the NFL, co-coaching the Akron Pros. He was also one of the league’s first Black players, paving the way for future generations. John Thompson (NCAA Basketball)

Thompson was the first Black head coach to win an NCAA basketball championship, leading Georgetown University to victory in 1984. He was a trailblazer in college basketball. Deion Sanders (NCAA Football)

Known as “Coach Prime,” Sanders has brought national attention to HBCU football and now leads the University of Colorado, showcasing his ability to inspire and elevate programs. Lenny Wilkens (NBA)

A Hall of Famer as both a player and coach, Wilkens is one of the winningest coaches in NBA history. He was a pioneer for Black coaches in professional basketball. C. Vivian Stringer (NCAA Women’s Basketball)

Stringer is a legend in women’s basketball, becoming the first coach to lead three different programs to the NCAA Final Four. Her impact on the game is immeasurable. Dirk Graham (NHL)

Graham became the first Black head coach in the NHL in 1998, leading the Chicago Blackhawks. He also made history as the league’s first Black captain. Mike Tomlin (NFL)

As head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tomlin has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one. He is known for his consistency and leadership, never having a losing season in over 18 seasons. Dawn Staley (WNBA and NCAA Women’s Basketball)

Staley has excelled as both a player and coach, leading the University of South Carolina to multiple NCAA championships. She is a role model for women in sports.

These coaches have not only achieved greatness in their respective sports but have also broken barriers and inspired future generations to dream big.