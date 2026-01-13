Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, death is an inevitable part of life—a universal truth that spares no one. Yet, despite its certainty, the weight of loss never becomes easier to bear, nor does the act of processing its impact. For those within Black culture, where community and shared experiences often serve as pillars of strength, the pain of losing someone resonates deeply, cutting through the collective spirit like a sharp blade.

Reporting on such losses carries its own emotional toll, as it means confronting the fragility of life while also grappling with the systemic inequities that often exacerbate these tragedies. Whether it’s the passing of a beloved figure or the untimely loss of a community member, the grief is compounded by the cultural significance of their contributions and the void they leave behind. Each story of loss becomes a reminder of the resilience required to navigate a world that often feels unrelenting, and yet, it also underscores the importance of honoring those who have left an indelible mark on the lives they touched.



UPDATED: 6:00 pm EST, January 13th, 2026

Claudette Colvin

Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus helped lay the groundwork for the modern civil rights movement, has died at 86.​

Colvin was 15 when, on March 2, 1955, she declined to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, months before Rosa Parks’ more widely known protest. Her arrest became an early spark in the campaign against Jim Crow laws and highlighted the everyday injustices Black riders faced in the South.​ Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Alabama, Colvin later served as a key plaintiff in Browder v. Gayle, the federal case that led to the end of bus segregation in Montgomery and influenced desegregation efforts across the country. Despite her central role, she spent much of her life outside the national spotlight.



