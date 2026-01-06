ICYMI: The Biggest Moments From The Critics Choice Awards 2026
ICYMI: The Biggest Winners & The Best Looks From The Critics Choice Awards 2026
- 'One Battle After Another' won Best Picture, with director Paul Thomas Anderson also recognized.
- 'Sinners' and 'Frankenstein' tied for most awards, including acting honors for Michael B. Jordan and Jacob Elordi.
- TV standouts included 'Adolescence,' 'The Pitt,' and 'The Studio' at the star-studded ceremony.
The Critics Choice Awards kicked off the 2026 awards season with a bang on Sunday, Jan. 4.
The stars were out for the big night, putting on their best ensembles to celebrate outstanding filmmaking and television programming from 2025.
One Battle After Another nominee Teyana Taylor was in attendance, wearing a full Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello outfit. Her look featured a double-breasted jacket with feathers, shirt and trousers, gloves, a tie, and over-the-knee boots–Plus, some Tiffany & Co. jewelry to complete the look.
Taylor couldn’t keep her composure when One Battle After Another won Best Picture, beating out Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams, and Wicked: For Good. After the big win, she took the stage at the Barker Hangar, clapping her hands together as she walked back and forth, shouting “Let’s go!” with a big smile on her face before director Paul Thomas Anderson went on to give the acceptance speech.
Sinners star Michael B. Jordan also turned heads on the red carpet, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look as he held hands with his date: his mother, Donna Jordan. The actor wore a burgundy double-breasted suit, shirt, and striped tie with stud earrings and a tennis bracelet by David Yurman, sending a message to dating prospects while appearing on E! Live from the Red Carpet.
“If you don’t pass the mom test, it kinda stops right there,” he told the outlet.
During the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, Sinners and Frankenstein went head-to-head, tying for the most trophies with four wins each. Those victories include best supporting actor for Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi and best young actor for Miles Caton of Sinners. One Battle After Another took home best picture, best director for Paul Thomas Anderson, and best adapted screenplay.
As for TV, Adolescence had a big night, with the Netflix series taking home four trophies. HBO’s hit drama The Pitt and Apple TV’s The Studio also had a good showing, tying in second place with three wins each.
In the best actor and actress categories, Marty Supreme leading man Timothée Chalamet and Hamnet star Jessie Buckley won big. But, during his speech, Chalamet gave Sinners star Michael B. Jordan a shoutout for deserving the award.
Check out the best-dressed stars from last night’s show, and after the flip, see a full list of winners from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.
FILM
Best picture
“One Battle After Another”
Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Best actress
Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Best supporting actor
Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
Best young actor/actress
Miles Caton, “Sinners”
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best original screenplay
Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Best adapted screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best casting and ensemble
Francine Maisler, “Sinners”
Best cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”
Best production design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein”
Best editing
Stephen Mirrione, “F1”
Best costume design
Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”
Best hair and makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein”
Best visual effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
Best stunt design
Wade Eastwood, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
Best animated feature
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Best comedy
“The Naked Gun”
Best foreign language film
“The Secret Agent”
Best song
“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy
Best score
Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
Best sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, “F1”
TV
Best drama series
“The Pitt”
Best actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Best actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
Best comedy series
“The Studio”
Best actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Best limited series
“Adolescence”
Best movie made for TV
“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”
Best actor in a limited series or movie made for TV
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Best actress in a limited series or movie made for TV
Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for TV
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for TV
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
Best foreign language series
“Squid Game”
Best animated series
“South Park”
Best talk show
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Best variety series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Best comedy special
“SNL50: The Anniversary Special”
The post ICYMI: The Biggest Winners & The Best Looks From The Critics Choice Awards 2026 appeared first on Bossip.
ICYMI: The Biggest Winners & The Best Looks From The Critics Choice Awards 2026 was originally published on bossip.com