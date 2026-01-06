ICYMI: The Biggest Winners & The Best Looks From The Critics Choice Awards 2026

The Critics Choice Awards kicked off the 2026 awards season with a bang on Sunday, Jan. 4.

The stars were out for the big night, putting on their best ensembles to celebrate outstanding filmmaking and television programming from 2025.

One Battle After Another nominee Teyana Taylor was in attendance, wearing a full Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello outfit. Her look featured a double-breasted jacket with feathers, shirt and trousers, gloves, a tie, and over-the-knee boots–Plus, some Tiffany & Co. jewelry to complete the look.

Taylor couldn’t keep her composure when One Battle After Another won Best Picture, beating out Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams, and Wicked: For Good. After the big win, she took the stage at the Barker Hangar, clapping her hands together as she walked back and forth, shouting “Let’s go!” with a big smile on her face before director Paul Thomas Anderson went on to give the acceptance speech.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan also turned heads on the red carpet, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look as he held hands with his date: his mother, Donna Jordan. The actor wore a burgundy double-breasted suit, shirt, and striped tie with stud earrings and a tennis bracelet by David Yurman, sending a message to dating prospects while appearing on E! Live from the Red Carpet.

“If you don’t pass the mom test, it kinda stops right there,” he told the outlet.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

During the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, Sinners and Frankenstein went head-to-head, tying for the most trophies with four wins each. Those victories include best supporting actor for Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi and best young actor for Miles Caton of Sinners. One Battle After Another took home best picture, best director for Paul Thomas Anderson, and best adapted screenplay.

As for TV, Adolescence had a big night, with the Netflix series taking home four trophies. HBO’s hit drama The Pitt and Apple TV’s The Studio also had a good showing, tying in second place with three wins each.

In the best actor and actress categories, Marty Supreme leading man Timothée Chalamet and Hamnet star Jessie Buckley won big. But, during his speech, Chalamet gave Sinners star Michael B. Jordan a shoutout for deserving the award.

Check out the best-dressed stars from last night’s show, and after the flip, see a full list of winners from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.