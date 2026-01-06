Clipse Reveals Moment That Inspired ‘Let God Sort Em Out’

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Iconic hip-hop brother duo Clipse shared the exact moment they knew it was time to reunite and create another album.

In an interview with GQ, Malice read from a cue card, asking, “What was the moment where I knew we needed to make another album?”

Pusha T said he believed it was a reaction they got from fans for the track “I Pray For You” off his 2022 album It’s Almost Dry, where Malice featured.

“That’s the moment I knew, anyway,” Pusha T said in the interview, with Malice agreeing and reiterating that the motivation from fans inspired their acclaimed album Let God Sort Em Out, which was released last July. The release marked the duo’s first album together since their split in 2010.

In lieu of the album release this past summer, the Virginia Beach natives also made a special, anticipated reunion on NPR Tiny Desk, coinciding with the release of their newest project. The two performed classics like “Gridin'” alongside new tracks from the album.

Pusha T told artist and producer Pharrell in a Complex interview that the album release followed a long personal journey for him, and the timing of Let God Sort Em Out came right on time.

“The timing is right. I feel like Malice did everything he was supposed to do. I had to sit down. I had to reflect. I had to get into my word, understand who God is and what my purpose is. Until I was shown that it was flushed out, I just felt like everything was just perfect.” Pusha T said.

Let God Sort Em Out debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart in July. It has also earned the duo a slew of Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

You can watch the full GQ “The Brothers Quiz” interview below.

