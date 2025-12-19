Source: Kevin Mazur/ Christopher Polk/ Getty

On Dec. 18, notable stars from across social media, music, theater, and fashion gathered in Los Angeles for the inaugural U.S. TikTok Awards. Hosted by actress La La Anthony, the ceremony aired live on TikTok and Tubi from the Hollywood Palladium, celebrating some of the platform’s most influential creators and cultural tastemakers.

Dozens of internet personalities were nominated across 14 categories, including longtime influencers such as Bretman Rock, Tineke Younger, Glamzilla, and Keith Lee. The Creator of the Year category featured a competitive lineup, with Alix Earle facing off against Adam Waheed, Brooke Monk, Keith Lee, and Kristy Sarah. Several music artists were also recognized throughout the night, including Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Laufey, Ravyn Lenae, and Sombr.

Here’s what went down and who won big.

Keith Lee Won the Creator Of The Year Award and attended the ceremony with his wife, Ronni.

The biggest honor of the evening went to food vlogger Keith Lee, who took home the 2025 Creator of the Year award. Presented by Paris Hilton, the moment proved emotional for the beloved creator. “I never in a million years thought I was going to be standing on this stage,” Lee said, tearing up as he accepted the award, according to PEOPLE.

With more than 17 million followers on TikTok, Lee is known for his viral food reviews that spotlight and uplift small businesses. “This means more to me than I can explain,” he said, reflecting on his upbringing as a shy child. “TikTok provided me a platform to be able to talk about that,” he added, before thanking his wife, Ronni, for helping him get started on the app.

In honor of Lee’s win, La La Anthony announced a charitable contribution. “In the spirit of our new Creator of the Year, Keith Lee, TikTok will be contributing 50,000 to Feeding America.” She added, “Keith Lee has used his influence to help fellow citizens facing food insecurity, and TikTok is honored to contribute to the cause.”

“I never thought that I would be here. I never thought that I would be able to speak in public,” Lee said after the ceremony on the red carpet, noting how he dealt with anxiety growing up. “I’m speechless.”

Paris Hilton, Jeremiah Brown, and Mariah Rose also took home awards.

The night also celebrated excellence beyond digital content. Paris Hilton won Muse of the Year, beating out Angel Reese, Coco Gauff, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shay Mitchell. She was presented the award by beauty influencer and “very demure” icon Joolie LeBron.

Jeremiah Brown, an alum from Love Island Season 7, also struck gold, winning the Rising Star of the Year award for his growing social media presence and impact.

The ceremony featured a performance by Ciara and appearances from stars including Jordan Chiles, who danced alongside Ezra Sosa during an electrifying onstage performance.

Later on in the night, the Olympic champ presented sports influencer and Hoops for Hotties founder, Mariah Rose, with the MVP Award for the “significant impact” she made with her content throughout 2025.

Beauty mogul Stormi Steele, Bob the Drag Queen, Love Island alum Ace Greene, Charity Lawson, and Cedric the Entertainer were also in attendance for the big ceremony, serving up serious style.

The event, themed “New Era, New Icons,” marked the first U.S. edition of the TikTok Awards, following successful ceremonies in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Did you watch the TikTok Awards on Thursday? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section and see the full list of winners below.



CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Adam Waheed

Alix Earle

Brooke Monk

Keith Lee — WINNER

Kristy Sarah

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bretman Rock — WINNER

Chris Finck

Ron Clark

Taylor Timinskas

Turkuaz Kitchen

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Caleb Hearon

Keenan Iwinski (DrewKey5000)

Jeremiah Brown (Findjeremiah) — WINNER

Eddy Nieblas

Sydney Jo

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren — WINNER

KATSEYE

Laufey

Ravyn Lenae

Sombr

STORYTELLER OF THE YEAR

Jordan Howlett (jordan_the_stallion8)

Katie Van Slyke

Logan Moffitt

Jordan Netzel (TheLawnTools)

Tineke Younger — WINNER

MUSE OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Paris Hilton — WINNER

Shay Mitchell

TIKTOK FOR GOOD AWARD

Alexis Nikole

Caitlin Sarian (Cybersecurity Girl)

Sam Hyun

Sasha Hamdani

Zach and Pat Valentine — WINNER

MY SHOW IS ON AWARD

Monse (cvnela)

Dayane Chrissel — WINNER

Reece Feldman (guywithamoviecamera)

Just The Nobodys

Supes

MVP OF THE YEAR

Brittany Wilson Isenhour

Daniel Buyeske

Mariah Rose — WINNER

Matt Kiatipis

Mo Ali



OKAY SLAY AWARD

Glamzilla

Katie Fang — WINNER

Meredith Duxbury

Miss Darcei

Wisdom Kaye

I WAS TODAY YEARS OLD AWARD

Dr. Barlow’s Intro to Af-Am

Alexis and Dean

Astro Alexandra

Law By Mike — WINNER

Odd Animal Specimens

IMMEDIATELY ADDED TO CART AWARD

Boise Brook

GiniGlow

Kelsey Martinez

KlothesMinded — WINNER

Lexi Rosenstein

CAPCUT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Chloe Shih

Liah Yoo

Monique Yvonne Jones

Paige Piskin

Recider — WINNER

TIKTOK LIVE CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Elizabeth Esparza — WINNER

Ezee x Natalie

Jonathan Tilkin

Jordan Blue

Kira Lise

