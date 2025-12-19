Fine AF Fridays! Inching Towards The End Of The Year With Skin, Lace, And A Whole Lot Of Fine-ness, Vol. 6

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty It’s the end of the week meaning it’s time for the sixth volume of Fine AF Fridays! This week we have a list of new fine faces, old fine faces, and maybe some fine celebs you just haven’t seen in a while. Maybe you’ll get some fashion inspiration, or maybe these individuals look so good that you’ll be willing to buy what they are selling. Here we go! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Ari Fletcher’s Lace Draped Body-ody-ody Tops This Week’s 20 Hottest Celeb Slays, Vol. 5 1. Skai Jackson, 23 Skai Jackson stunned at The Housemaid movie premiere. She’s been really getting into her fashion bag, and this event was no different. She stepped out in a sheer, hooded, halter gown that was in the color of maroon.

2. Sukihana, 34 Source: N/A / Source: Sukihana/IG:@sukianagoat Sukihana's came in super hot with new pics on Instagram. Her hips and curves were about to bust out of this red lingerie piece she had on from Fashion Nova. But she wasn't the only one…

3. Ricco Ross, 67 Uh oh! Beauty in Black actor, Ricco Ross, is heating things up this winter. He shared some behind the scenes footage to a photoshoot he did. There was fur, there was and abs involved!

4. Joseline Hernandez, 39 https://www.instagram.com/p/DSXebqVDQRa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== The Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez stripped down into a bright red lingerie ensemble as well. She took her Joseline Caberet tour to Atlanta this week and did not disappoint with her look.

5. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 39 Source: One person we can ALWAYS count on to serve a look is Ms. Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Her white wrap dress was giving muse. But her body and her facial poses was giving sultry and seductive!

6. Hosea Chanchez, 44 Most of us know Hosea Chanchez as the cocky, ladies man football player from the BET series The Game. Now he can add entrepreneur to his resume as he is the founder of a skincare brand called “THE DAWN OF GOOD.” But let’s get into this picture honey. He’s definitely got us sold with this shirtless photo, showing off his muscles.

7. Olandria Carthen, 27 & Nic Vansteenberghe, 24 Olandria and Nic are keeping us fed. If you weren’t already in the Christmas spirit, maybe this magazine photoshoot of them should get you there. They killed every look in this spread.

8. Glorilla, 26 Glorilla has been dropping look after look after look and she has not taken her foot up off our necks yet! This hair, her glam, and her body ody ody…ALL TEA!

9. Devale Ellis, 41, and Khadeen, 42 Okay fine, we’ll say it! When it comes to Devale Ellis and his wife Khadeen it’s hard to keep your eyes on just one of them. They both just look too d-mn good!

10. Ice Spice, 25 Ice brought so much spice to the New York City streets this week. She ditched her signature orange hair for a bubble gum pink wig and make up. With that, she had on a white lace, see through dress that put her cakes out on full display.

11. Coko, 55, Taj, 54, and Lelee, 52 Coko, Taj, and Lelee did not come to play during their Miami performance for Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” tour. These ladies look absolutely flawless. And whoever thought to pair the blue pin striped material with the brown leather ATE! Their entire look was chef’s kiss!

12. Skyh Black, 37 KJ Smith you better come get your man!! Because why he looking at us like this with those piercing eyes.

13. Safaree, 44 Safaree let us join him on his workout routine this week. Got to keep that chiseled chest in shape some how!

14. Laverne Cox, 53 Oh behave Ms. Laverne! The Emmy award-winning actress went all out for her upcoming memoir Transcendent. A few days ago, she released the cover baring her body with pure confidence. It seems like a visual to how she’ll bare her story, telling her the world her journey unfiltered.

15. Deelishis, 47 Deelicious post a quick clip promoting a spanx outerwear bodysuit. And yup! We’re definitely buying whatever she’s trying to sell. Everything looked snatched and sitting.

16. Tyriq Withers, 27 It’s hard to look away from Tyriq Withers! Luckily we don’t have to. He posted a dump this week, which were a combination of personality pics and even photos and videos of him working.

17. Jania Meshell, 25 Jania Meshell showed off her number eight-shaped body this week. She slipped on a cheetah print-backless dress with some heels.

18. Diamond, 37 Oooo Diamond looks like she’s getting naughty this Christmas season. She had on a velvet, long-sleeve, turtleneck bodysuit. For bottoms, she put on sheer pair of leggings, giving people more than a peak of her cakes.