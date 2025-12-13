Saudi B! Cardi B Goes Outside In Saudi Arabia, Says She Likes It More Than U.S.: ‘Y’all Need To Convince Me To Come Back’

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Cardi B may be a Bodega Baddie, but she’s loving being treated like a Saudi princess.

The Am I The Drama? rapper popped out in a fully covered and form-fitting black number for her arrival in Saudi Arabia. She let fans know that the locals welcomed her with open arms. Cardi jetsetted to the Middle East to perform at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh and clearly enjoyed her time there. She took to Instagram Live to speak glowingly about the experience.

“I’m in Saudi Arabia and, so far, let me tell y’all about my experience. It’s very strict. They will put you under the jail,” she said. “They ain’t playing around. You will go to prison. Mess around and you’ll find out. However, it’s very easy to follow the rules here. The people over here is hip, honey. They are very polite, they don’t look at you like you’re poor.”

She went on to discuss how her experience differed from living in America, and it seems like Cardi may be wanting to trade in her lace front for a hijab.

“I’m starting not to like America,” she said. “America makes me pay taxes. The Vice President is talking shit about me on Twitter. I don’t feel real appreciated in America. Y’all need to convince me to come back.”

Honestly, she may have a point. America is in no condition to lose Cardi especially with some of her other musical peers linking up with the MAGAs for fun. The “Pretty and Petty” rapper may be loving her time in the desert, but she’s still playing it safe, making sure to follow their strict requirements for staying out of jail. During an Instagram Live prior to her departure, she jokingly let the country know that she was on the straight and narrow.

“I don’t like cigarettes. I don’t like weed. I don’t like hookah. I don’t like nothing,” she said. “I don’t like any of that stuff. I don’t like nothing.”

She innocent!

Her man, Stefon Diggs, dropped by the comments to spit some Arabic game to her, saying both “I miss you” and “I love you” much to the delight of her fans. Awww!

