Bronx Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of NY Jet Kris Boyd

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

A person of interest has been arrested in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd last month.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal’s Service for the Western District of New York told PEOPLE that a 20-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 8, and charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, Boyd, 29, and two teammates linebacker Jamien Sherwood and wide receiver Irvin Charles, were standing outside of an Asian fusion restaurant, Sei Les, around 2 a.m. when a group of men reportedly began commenting on their clothes. A scuffle ensued and shots rang out. Some outlets have reported that the shooting might’ve been a possible attempt to steal Boyd’s jewelry.

Boyd suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in “critical condition,” the New York Post reports. An alleged video of the incident was posted to social media, which appears to show the melee, and several gunshots can be heard.

The New York Post notes that the person of interest has four prior arrests, but most of his records are sealed. Earlier this year he was arrested for unlawful possession of personal identification and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested as an adolescent offender in 2024 for reckless endangerment and had a sealed juvenile arrest in 2018 for robbery, the sources said.

Boyd would share a photo of himself to his Instagram account, just days after the shooting, and appeared to be in good spirits.

“God is real, God is powerful,” the caption read. “I’m sorry I have no words at the moment. Just grateful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

Jets coach Aaron Glenn, told reporters that Boyd took the photo on Nov. 19, just a few hours after Glenn and Boyd spoke. Glenn said that Boyd was “upbeat” and added that Boyd and his wife were just thankful since they’d just welcomed a baby.

Boyd was released from the hospital and visited the team’s training facility last week in Florham Park, N.J., PEOPLE reports.

