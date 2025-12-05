Sean Combs: The Reckoning Has Social Media In Shambles

Source: Getty / General

As we all know, 50 Cent is the king of petty, and his latest project shows why he remains on the throne. If you haven’t seen it already, you’ve heard about it. The new Netflix docuseries ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’, directed by Alex Stapleton and executive produced by Curtis”50 Cent” Jackson, aka King Petty. This docuseries has, without a doubt, taken the internet by STORM.

The footage and information in this docuseries even has Sean Combs, aka “Diddy,” trying to sue Netflix while he’s behind bars serving a 50-month sentence. One of the key components that amplifies this docuseries is the unreleased footage of Diddy that Netflix and the production team were able to obtain, as he was going through some of his legal troubles and the events that took place leading up to his arrest in New York last September. Footage contains Diddy trying to strategise with his legal team, meeting fans in New York, and so much more. It allows you to get an inside scoop on Diddy’s character and who he really is.

People are saying that 50 Cent was so heavily involved in this production due to the ‘stain’ he has for Diddy and their pre-existing beef of 20 years, rather than giving the victims a platform. Both Alex Stapleton and 50 Cent acknowledge that this wasn’t the direction they planned for this film.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Allegedly, the footage was sold to them by one of Diddy’s videographers. This resulted in Diddy and his team sending a cease and desist to Netflix.

This series talks about Diddy’s upbringing, how he got into the rap game, his early beginnings, lady loves, conspiracies people have been talking about for years, and so so so much more.

If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure you watch it on Netflix in your free time, but in the meantime, here’s what the internet is saying about this well-produced docuseries.

( SOME VIDEOS MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS)