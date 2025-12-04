So Stunning: The 2025 Global Creator Awards Turn the Purple Carpet Into A Powerhouse Parade Of Influencer Excellence [Exclusive]

#BlackGirlMagic took center stage as the Global Creator Awards powered by Disney celebrated creators who shape culture and shift conversations online during an elegant extravaganza.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

BGD Media’s (formerly Black Girl Digital) mission unfolded as part of Creator Palooza Week, where digital tastemakers, founders, and industry shifters gathered at the awards for a celebration rooted in purpose, community, and real cultural influence.

The carpet was full, the energy unmatched, and the message from creators was consistent. This was not a night to simply show up. This was a night to be honored, valued, and seen.

According to organizers, the Global Creator Awards were designed to give multicultural creators a space where their work is not overlooked or repackaged but fully recognized. That intention filled every step of the purple carpet.

Donte Got Racks Donte Got Racks Donte Got Racks Donte Got Racks Donte Got Racks Donte Got Racks Donte Got Racks Donte Got Racks

Fashion creator Yanique Duké said the event felt like a fitting acknowledgment.

“They are really acknowledging what women and men of color bring to the influencer space,” she told BOSSIP. “It feels good to see true celebration because the impact we carry online is massive.”

Lifestyle creator Danielle Nekole said the recognition carries emotional weight.

“This validates us in our purpose,” she said. “Black creators do not always get the recognition we deserve.”

The throughline was clear. The Global Creator Awards are not about hype. They are about honoring the people who actually drive the digital world.

The Platform LaToya Shambo Built Speaks Through The Creators She Uplifts

LaToya Shambo’s presence was felt in every conversation. Black Girl Digital’s founder moved through the room like a quiet architect, while the creators she champions made her impact unmistakable.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

Duké credited the event’s energy to Shambo’s intention.

“They are really acknowledging what women and men of color bring to the influencer space,” she said. “This is true celebration.”

Nicole said the platform LaToya built is needed now more than ever.

“This validates us in our purpose,” she said. “We do not always get the recognition we deserve.”

Female Legacy Honoree Dearra Taylor echoed that sentiment.

“It is really an honor to be in a room that is created to enrich and uplift creators,” she told BOSSIP. “It is amazing to be around influencers doing similar things.”

Together, their words told the story; Shambo built this room, Shambo built this intention, Shambo built a home for creators who deserved more than visibility. They deserved structure, equity, celebration, and real respect.

Creator Disruptor of the Year: Pamela Zapata Proves Disruption Has Receipts

Society 18 founder Pamela Zapata, honored as Creator Disruptor of the Year, spoke with BOSSIP about building an agency designed to address the gaps she witnessed in influencer marketing.

“Society 18 is an influencer management and marketing agency focused on multicultural and multi ethnic creators,” she said. “We help creators with strategy, revenue goals, partnerships, and we also work with brands that want to reach multicultural audiences.”

Zapata said her motivation was always rooted in equity.

“I was never incentivized by money or awards,” she explained. “I wanted to help creators of color feel like they were getting value and not getting underpaid.”

She said her first major shift happened immediately.

“In our first twelve months, we hit our first million dollars in revenue,” she shared. “Creators were referring other creators, and brands started coming to us with intention.”

Zapata also offered advice for creators navigating a shifting digital world.

“Create the content you wish you saw,” she said. “Tune into your analytics. Pivot when you need to. There is a creator for every brand and a space for every creator.”

Her story grounded the night’s message. Influence is powerful, but infrastructure is what changes lives.

Female Legacy Honoree Dearra Taylor Glows In A Room Designed To Honor Her Work

Influencer and LORVAE founder Dearra Taylor arrived glowing with ease and gratitude.

“It is really an honor to be in a room that is created to enrich and uplift creators,” she said. “I am super excited to be honored.”

Taylor said the beauty of the night was being surrounded by creators who not only share her passion but understand her work.

“It is amazing to be around influencers doing similar things,” she told BOSSIP.

In perfect Dearra fashion, she sprinkled in a behind the scenes moment her fans would love from her #VanLife vlog.

“Pack a lot of food because we had to chef it up, okay?” she joked, flashing the humor that keeps audiences locked in.

Fashion Was On Full Display As Creators Turned The Purple Carpet Into a Style Arena

The purple carpet doubled as an unspoken runway.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

From multidimensional draping to bold color stories, creators treated fashion as an extension of their digital persona.

Show host NeAndre Broussard, Founder and CEO of BlackMensWear, opened the carpet in a custom white suit designed by Don Murphy in Dallas.

“I wanted something nobody else had,” he said. “White after Labor Day stands out, and I wanted to bring confidence.”

The creator crowd matched the moment.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

Duké wore a sleek red draped dress, and Black owned accessories while posing with her stunning friend, who wowed in all-black.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

Tailor Michelle a.k.a. Hungry Homegirl arrived in a striking Akira Original look pulled with help from a stylist friend.

Danielle Nekole walked the carpet in a fitted ASOS dress with a Beauty Master purse, laughing as she said she came to “keep it cute.”

Fashion spoke loudly, signaling that representation extends to style, confidence, and creative identity.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

Creators Share Their Realest Advice: Identity Over Trends, Purpose Over Numbers

Even as the social landscape shifts, creators said authenticity remains the currency that matters.

“You have to ignore the numbers,” Duké said. “If you get caught up in the algorithm, you will lose your purpose.”

Hungry Homegirl echoed the sentiment in her own way.

“I am learning every day,” she said. “I have no idea what the algorithm is doing.”

Their honesty captured the theme of the night. Influence does not begin with trends. It begins with truth.

A Purple Carpet That Made Its Own Statement

According to Black Girl Digital, the Global Creator Awards exist to uplift creators of color, including the likes of Maggie Carrie and Tiarra Monet, who fuel culture across the internet.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

Every voice on the carpet reaffirmed that mission. Every story reinforced the need for intentional platforms. Every moment honored the creators whose work defines the digital age.

Source: Donte Got Racks / @dantegotracks

From Pamela Zapata’s blueprint on equity, to Dearra Taylor’s legacy moment, to the fashion that turned the carpet into a cultural snapshot, the Global Creator Awards made one statement with clarity.

When creators of color are centered, the entire industry shifts toward something truer, more equitable, and more reflective of the worlds they influence every day.

The post So Stunning: The 2025 Global Creator Awards Turn the Purple Carpet Into A Powerhouse Parade Of Influencer Excellence [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

So Stunning: The 2025 Global Creator Awards Turn the Purple Carpet Into A Powerhouse Parade Of Influencer Excellence [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com