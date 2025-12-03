Man Sentenced 50 Years In Prison For Murder Of University Of Mississippi Grad Student

During the first trial, prosecutors leaned on the fact that Herrington killed Lee following a sexual tryst and, after the sentencing, said that Herrington murdered Lee to keep the relationship down low, as Lee was very popular in the city and online via social media. Evidence collected by university surveillance cameras showed Lee leaving his apartment at 4 am, returning home, and leaving again around 6 am. Time stamps show that Herrington Jr. searched online for “how long does it take to strangle someone” before Lee arrived for the second time. Law enforcement officials who testified in the trial claim that the two men previously exchanged sexual messages.

Herrington Jr. was also seen on camera running away from the parking lot where Lee’s car was found, in addition to leaving his parents’ house with a shovel and wheelbarrow.

Bottom line, bro was cooked, and there was no way to explain these behaviors. Now, he’s where he deserves to be and will be there for quite some time.